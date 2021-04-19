Source Power Company Awards Donations to Town of Brighton, City of Canandaigua, and Village of Victor, New York to Celebrate Earth Day

GREENWICH, Conn., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Power Company, a New York regulated retail energy supplier and community solar subscriber acquisition company, today announced it is making donations to the Town of Brighton, the City of Canandaigua, and the Village of Victor. The municipalities will receive $52,000, $18,850, and $4,250 respectively, totaling more than $75,000 in donations. Donations will be presented to each community on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22 in a formal ceremony.

In January 2021, Source Power began serving the Community Choice Aggregation program for each municipality, bringing low-cost renewable electricity to residents. Community Choice Aggregation is a program authorized by the NYS Public Service Commission that enables municipalities to select the energy supplier for their community members after required public input due process is conducted. Eligible residents and small businesses are enrolled in an opt-out basis. The local program names are Monroe Community Power and Gateway Community Power and the participating communities selected Joule Assets as the administrator and Roctricity as the local manager.

Source Power also offers an additional savings to support local renewable energy through their opt in community solar program. For each resident or small business that opted into the community solar portion of the program, the community receives $50. The donations on behalf of Source Power and earmarked for sustainability projects represent the company's commitment to these municipalities and their residents' sustainability efforts and dedication to clean energy.

"We are extremely pleased to be partnering with these communities," said Vincent Palmieri, Managing Director at Source Power. "The participation from the residents of Brighton, Canandaigua, and Victor far exceeded our expectations and is a significant step in our mission of bringing low-cost, clean energy to all corners of New York State."

John Chaimanis, a Co-Founder of Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure ("KSI") the parent company and developer of the newly installed projects said, "We believe that changing the way people get electricity and manage water can be done more resiliently and cleanly. By empowering local companies through project finance and a problem-solving mindset we deliver these very heavily demanded solutions. The companies we empower will grow, their communities will get stronger, and future generations will prosper."

Source Power executives will personally deliver the donations to each community. For media wishing to attend the ceremonies, please see schedule below.

Time: 10am-10:30am



Location: Brighton Town Hall at 2300 Elmwood Ave, Rochester NY 14618



Donation presented to Supervisor William Moehle



Time: 11:30am-12pm



Location: Village of Victor at 60 E Main Street, Victor, NY



Donation presented to Mayor Gary Hadden



Time: 1pm-1:30pm



Location: City of Canandaigua at 2 North Main St, Canandaigua, NY 14424



Donation presented to City Manager John Goodwin

About Source Power Company



Source Power Company is a regulated Energy Service Company and Distributed Energy Resource Supplier in New York State. Source Power provides innovative solutions that pair energy supply with renewable energy generation, providing a unique value proposition to customers and advancing the state's clean energy goals. With roots in the solar development industry through its sister company Source Renewables, Source Power sits strategically at the intersection of project finance, renewable generation, and energy supply. This allows Source Power to match solar generation with power consumers and use its vertical integration to ensure efficiencies are passed along to customers at competitive prices. Source Power represents a reboot of the retail energy industry and is on a mission to improve products and services, through advanced technology and superior customer experience, while helping the environment and strengthening the communities it serves. Find out more about Source Power Company on its website: https://sourcepowerco.com.

