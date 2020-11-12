Source Power Company Hires Vincent Palmieri as Managing Director

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Power Company, LLC ("Source Power") is pleased to announce, Mr. Vincent J. Palmieri has joined Source Power, as a Managing Director. In his new role, Mr. Palmieri will help lead the growth and development of the Source Power's Energy Service Company ("ESCO") platform.

Mr. Palmieri has 24 years of diverse experience in the energy industry. He has designed, managed, and led top-performing teams in banking, trading, ESCO and utility environments covering both physical and financial markets in natural gas and electricity.

Source Power Company

Prior to joining Source Power Company, he led East Coast Power & Gas as its CEO, where he transformed the single-market, family-run business into a multi-market regional ESCO, achieving significant year-on-year growth in customer relationships and revenues.

While at Hess Corporation, he advised on corporate and market risk controls. Other notable leadership roles include Goldman Sachs, Fortis Energy, manager PSEG Energy Resources & Trade LLC, and the supply coordinator for MX Energy. Mr. Palmieri began his energy career as an operations analyst with AIG Trading Group, which later became Sempra Energy Trading. Mr. Palmieri's notable accolades include the "2015 Bronx Businessman of the Year" and the "2012 Project Management Award" at Hess Corporation.

"For decades, Vincent has been an expert in energy commodities and a leader in the New York energy community," said Mr. Will May, Senior Managing Director of Source Power Company. "We look forward to Vincent bringing the same leadership and success to Source Power's growing Community Solar and ESCO business as he has throughout his distinguished career."

About Source Power Company:

Source Power Company "Source Power" is a regulated Energy Service Company and Distributed Energy Resource Supplier in New York State. Source Power provides innovative solutions that pair energy supply with renewable energy generation, providing a unique value proposition to customers and helping further New York State's clean energy goals. With roots in the solar development industry, through its sister company Source Renewables, Source Power Company sits strategically at the intersection of project finance, renewable generation and energy supply. This allows the Source Power Company to match solar generation with power consumers and use its vertical integration to ensure the efficiencies are passed along to customers at competitive prices. Source Power Company supports the reboot of the retail energy industry in New York through its mission to continually improve products & services, through advanced technology and an improved customer experience, while strengthening the community and helping the environment.

