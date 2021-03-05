Source Renewables to Invest in Buffalo by Redeveloping the Marilla Street Landfill for Community Solar Projects

GREENWICH, Conn., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Renewables, a vertically integrated renewable energy company focused on community solar and clean energy development throughout New York State, announced today that it plans to develop two community solar projects on the Marilla Street Landfill in South Buffalo that will deliver incredible benefits to the region, including creating new jobs, furthering the State's renewable energy goals, providing the City with tax revenue and generating savings for local Buffalo residents.

Source Renewables has submitted an application for rezoning with the City of Buffalo to rezone the Marilla Street Landfill property to a distributed generation solar farm, which would consist of two 5MW (megawatt) solar arrays that will produce enough electricity to power over 2,500 households per year.

"We are excited to propose a clean energy plan that will transform the Marilla Street Landfill into a community solar garden that will deliver real benefits to the South Buffalo community," said Andrew Day, Partner at Source Renewables. "Our investment in South Buffalo will bolster the economy and be good for the environment. We're committed to helping create new jobs, achieve the state's renewable energy goals, provide the City with increased tax revenue, and produce energy savings for local Buffalo residents with our solar projects."

The Marilla Street Landfill, which is monitored by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), was used as a disposal area by the former Republic Steel Company for waste material from steelmaking operations. Steelfields acquired the property in 2002 and provided DEC with environmental information. Source Renewables is now proceeding with the local permitting and approval process with the City of Buffalo. These community solar projects represent a significant opportunity to reenergize under-utilized property to produce green electricity, jobs, increased tax revenue, and save local residents money on their electricity bill.

Source Renewable's expansion into South Buffalo follows a recent transaction announcement with Distributed Solar Development (DSD), an energy venture company owned by BlackRock. DSD acquired a three-project, 17 MW community solar portfolio from Source Renewables late last year that is expected to reach commercial operation in summer 2021.

About Source Renewables

Source Renewables is a vertically integrated renewable energy company focused on the development and financing of distributed solar generation and energy storage projects throughout New York. Bolstering Source Renewables mission is its sister, Source Power Company, a regulated Energy Service Company and Distributed Energy Resource Supplier. The combined entities pair retail energy supply with customer management for community distributed generation projects. This innovative approach is disrupting the energy industry by providing cost savings to retail energy customers while enhancing returns for its development partners. Source's unique and creative solutions will help New York meet its renewable energy goals to reduce the local effects of climate change and strengthen the communities it serves.

Media Contact:

Mary Chung

Lansons Intermarket

[email protected]

917-807-4950

SOURCE Source Renewables