Source-to-Pay Leaders Host Supply Management Executive Forum at ISM2020

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "It's an exciting time for Supply Management groups everywhere," said Corcentric Senior Vice President of Source-to-Pay Joe Payne, "this should make for perhaps the most exciting ISM Conference and ExecIn Forum yet." In addition to sponsoring the Institute for Supply Management (ISM)'s Annual Conference, Corcentric's Source-to-Pay team will once again host the ExecIn Forum. An invitation-only component of ISM2020, the two-day event provides executives with additional opportunities to network, exchange insights, and discuss the future of their function.

ISM2020, the year's premier supply chain event, will take place from April 26-29. 2020, in Boston, Massachusetts. In addition to thousands of Procurement and Supply Management professionals, the conference welcomes former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis as keynote speakers.

ExecIn attendees will enjoy private sessions with both keynote speakers as well as high-impact sessions hosted by Fortune 500 Procurement executives.

"ExecIn makes the year's top conference even better," says Joe Payne. "Past iterations have inspired competitors to put aside their differences and work together toward addressing common pain points. With so many new challenges and opportunities facing Procurement, this year's forum should see even more collaboration and constructive discussions."

ISM2020 and ExecIn's agendas are still under construction. It is already clear, however, that attendees can expect a diverse agenda focused on "Revolutionary Ideas." Topics of discussion will include America's ongoing trade war, the battle to secure world-class talent, and the digital tools every Procurement group should have in their arsenal.

