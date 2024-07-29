Source3 Energy X Inc. and SIDP sign an MoU to develop a Hydrogen Hub in Terrace, BC.

OAKVILLE, ON and TERRACE, BC, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Source3 Energy X Inc. (Source3X) and the Skeena Industrial Development Park (SIDP) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development of the Skeena Clean Hydrogen Hub, a large-scale clean hydrogen and derivative fuel products production centre at the Skeena Industrial Development Park in Terrace, British Columbia, Canada.

The Skeena Clean Hydrogen Hub will produce clean hydrogen from renewables and other energy sources to meet the growing local and global demand for clean fuels as part of the long-term transition to zero-carbon transport and industrial processes. Once fully developed, the centre will produce up to 50,000 tonnes per annum of carbon-free hydrogen or its downstream products such as clean ammonia, e-fuels or sustainable aviation fuels annually.

"The Skeena Industrial Development Park has been in discussions with Source3 Energy X Inc. for some time and we are thrilled to take this step," said Michael Pucci, Manager of the Skeena Industrial Development Park. "This MOU represents an incredible opportunity to potentially establish a new major industry in our area. Better yet, this industry has a lot of room for growth and, as hydrogen is considered a clean source of energy, leads to decarbonization in multiple other industries across our region. We would like to thank the Northern BC Hydrogen Hub for their support in aligning all our interests."

"The Skeena Clean Hydrogen Hub is a critical and first element of the clean energy cluster we are developing in Northern British Columbia. We expect long-term exponential growth in demand for green hydrogen and its downstream products not only globally, but also in Canada. Terrace is a major hub for energy, road and rail transportation in Pacific Canada, and we look forward to providing a pathway to decarbonise heavy-duty transportation and other industries," said Ayaz Khokhar, President and CEO of Source3X.

Source3X is an independent developer of clean energy projects headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, with projects under development in British Columbia, Atlantic Canada and Ontario. Source3X's clean energy cluster in British Columbia includes GW-scale clean electricity generation from wind energy to meet the province's growing electricity demand, as well as a long-term ramp-up of clean hydrogen production at various sites in Northern British Columbia.

SOURCE Source3 Energy X Inc.