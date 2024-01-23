Sourceability® Appoints New Chief Executive Officer Among Other Executives

The global supply chain service provider strengthens executive leadership team with three strategic appointments

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourceability , a global digital distributor of electronic components and supply chain service provider, proudly announced a pivotal transformation with its leadership team. Ryan Jacob, a veteran of the semiconductor industry, joins as Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Han, who recently served as the company's Executive Vice President of Procurement, has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, Josh Pucci, a seasoned sales executive, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

Ryan Jacob, CEO of Sourceability Stephanie Han, COO of Sourceability Josh Pucci, SVP of Global Sales

These changes to its executive leadership team signal a significant step forward in the company's growth strategy. Jacob was previously Chief Executive of CAE, a global physical commodities trading firm servicing the semiconductor market, where he was instrumental in solving fundamental sourcing and monetization challenges for their clients. Prior to CAE, Jacob worked in venture capital and private equity at Summit Partners, Endeavour Capital and Celerity Partners. His appointment is expected to elevate Sourceability's go-to-market and growth.

Having served as Sourceability's EVP of Procurement, Han has been integral in procurement and supply chain management and fostering organizational efficiency. In her new role as COO, she will now oversee the company's operations, implement new business strategies and lead its employees to drive optimal performance. Her insights and experience will be invaluable in supporting the company's strategic direction.

During his tenure at Sourceability, Pucci has spearheaded the development and implementation of comprehensive sales strategies, managed key customer relationships and provided leadership and support to regional teams, significantly contributing to the company's growth over the last eight years. As the company's SVP of Global sales, Pucci will be responsible for overseeing and expanding the company's sales operations on a global scale.

"Sourceability has built an incredible platform, innovative software products, and a world-class track record of customer and vendor success," said Jacob. "I could not be more thrilled to build on our excellent foundation and help accelerate the strength of our market system in the years to come."

Commenting on Han and Pucci's promotions, Jacob shared, "In naming Stephanie Han as our Chief Operating Officer, I'm excited to witness Han's ability to lead our organization and growth in this critical role. Josh Pucci is a significant catalyst in our journey to leading customer success globally. His expertise in helping design and implement our next-generation software will be instrumental in advancing our next growth stage."

"Embracing the opportunity to contribute to the growth of an already exceptional company, surrounded by individuals who inspire continuous improvement, is truly a blessing," said Han. "I am grateful for the knowledge and guidance of our esteemed CEO, Ryan Jacob, whose leadership sets an exemplary standard. With the wealth of experience brought by Josh Pucci and the diverse talents of our new senior leadership, I am thrilled to be part of this extraordinary journey filled with immense opportunities."

About Sourceability

Sourceability® is a global distributor of electronic components and supply chain service provider offering digital tools, services and data with the power of technology to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with the leading e-commerce marketplace in the industry, and works with the largest catalog of suppliers to provide the transparency, robust data and speed that customers need to create a seamless procurement process. The company's global distribution centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, Hungary, and Miami are supported by regional offices to maintain a holistic understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues to build upon its initial success since the company was founded in 2015 by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity.

