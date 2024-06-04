Sourceability® Embarks on Strategic Expansion Plans with New Vertical Markets, Office Locations and Leadership Appointment

Sourceability taps new senior vice president of revenue to drive growth

MIAMI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourceability , a global distributor of electronic components and supply chain service provider, today announced plans to expand its offerings across verticals, geographic markets and strengthen expertise with its latest executive appointment. Since being acquired by CrowdOut Capital last year, the company has set sights on doubling its customer base in 2024.

External market conditions spanning from rising geopolitical tensions to advances in technological innovation and industrial automation have set the stage for increasing demand for effective electronic components sourcing. In 2024, the company will focus its efforts on expanding into high growth industry verticals including military and aerospace, medical, automotive and industrial automation. These sectors are expected to see significant growth with particularly high demand for memory and AI components.

To support the additional demand, Sourceability has shifted its US operations to be headquartered in Austin, Texas. The new headquarters, slated to open in June, will boast capacity to house a global warehouse, multiple departments in a single location, and features an improved layout. This move is accompanied with global expansion in Asia where Sourceability opened its South Korea location in late 2023.

Sourceability has also added to its talent pool with the recent appointment of Alon Balash as Senior Vice President of Revenue. An industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in the electronics industry, Balash is positioned to balance strategic decisions and financial discipline – both of which will be instrumental in driving Sourceability's continued growth across markets. Prior to Sourceability, he served as the Vice President of Sales EMEA at Future Electronics, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's success in the region.

"Sourceability's unique value proposition as a global distributor offering best-in-class digital tools provides a significant opportunity to aggressively outgrow the market in any environment and deliver unparalleled value to our customers and supplier partners," said Balash. "I look forward to using my expertise to help bring that value to new customers across each of our strategically identified focus areas."

"This is an exciting time for Sourceability as we build on the company's reputation for meeting customers where they are and addressing their needs," said Ryan Jacob, CEO of Sourceability. "We remain committed to developing forward-thinking solutions to digitally transform the supply chain and look forward to seeing the impacts of our most recent additions."

The new Sourceability office locations:

Sourceability North America, LLC

9715 Burnet Rd, Ste 200

Austin, TX 78758

Sourceability-South Korea

#502, 518 Nonhyeon-ro, Gangnam-gu

Seoul, Republic of Korea 06140

To learn more about Sourceability, visit sourceability.com.

About Sourceability

Sourceability® is a global distributor of electronic components and supply chain service provider offering digital tools, services, and data with the power of technology to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with the leading e-commerce marketplace in the industry and works with the largest catalog of suppliers to provide the transparency, robust data, and speed that customers need to create a seamless procurement process. The company's global distribution centers in Singapore, Hungary, and Miami and logistics center in Hong Kong are supported by regional offices to maintain a holistic understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues to build upon its initial success since the company was founded in 2015 by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity.

