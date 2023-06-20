Sourceability® Launches Digital Pricing Solution for Managing Excess Inventory

Excess Inventory Estimator Will Support Customers in Freeing Up Working Capital and Recovering Value of Assets

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourceability, a global distributor of electronic components, today announced the launch of its Excess Inventory Estimator – a free self-service tool allowing customers the opportunity to quickly estimate the value of unused electronic components to recover their value and free up warehouse space. The offering will be available to Sourcengine™ users as an essential part of its existing "Sell Your Excess" program.

Recent shifts in market demand and availability of electronic components have contributed to the increasing complexity of inventory planning for manufacturers. According to a recent survey conducted by KPMG, 65% of semiconductor executives expect that the pandemic-era shortage will end in 2023.

"Volatile market conditions have placed purchasers of electronic components under increased pressure to understand which of their excess parts have value in the market and to obtain the maximum possible return as fast as possible," said Jens Gamperl, Founder and CEO of Sourceability. "We are proud to offer a first-of-its-kind solution to improve market visibility and empower our customers with the instant insights necessary for maintaining optimal inventory levels."

The Excess Inventory Estimator leverages real-time market pricing and availability to provide users with an instant and more accurate understanding of which parts to prioritize. Users can set target pricing goals to see how their components compare against suggested market pricing. This data, combined with the ability to upload "quantity on hand" numbers, provides a complete picture of the opportunities for offloading excess.

Users can export this estimate for sharing within their organization or utilization in other systems such as an ERP tool. Finally, users have the option to list excess components on Sourcengine, the electronic component industry's leading e-commerce marketplace helping professional buyers and engineers source, negotiate, and transact on one easy platform.  Doing so would expand their digital presence to reach over 100,000 professional buyers to sell their excess stock.

For more information on Sourceability, please visit here.

About Sourceability
Sourceability® a global distributor of electronic components offering digital tools, services and data with the power of technology to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with the leading e-commerce marketplace in the industry, and works with the largest catalog of suppliers to provide the transparency, robust data and speed that customers need to create a seamless procurement process. The company's global distribution centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Miami are supported by regional offices to maintain a holistic understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues to build upon its initial success since the company was founded in 2015 by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity.

