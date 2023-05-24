Sourceability® Launches Order API to Optimize Procurement of Electronic Components

News provided by

Sourceability

24 May, 2023, 09:51 ET

Order API allows manufacturers to shop over 3,500 suppliers without leaving their ERP/MRP

MIAMI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourceability, a global distributor of electronic components, today announced Sourcengine™ Order API, an update to Sourcengine's Application Program Interface (API). The innovative tool allows enterprise resource and material requirement planning (ERP/MRP) functions to streamline the procurement process and reach thousands of suppliers globally.

The API, designed for mid-sized manufacturers with an ERP/MRP system, helps to eliminate time spent managing suppliers and procurement lists by allowing businesses to research, quote, and purchase electronic components without leaving their internal systems.  Unlike its competitors, Sourcengine's API does not limit its capabilities by what it is able to stock. Its marketplace relies on the partnerships the company has established with over 3,500 suppliers worldwide.

Additionally, users benefit from third-party integrations with innovative solution providers like CalcuQuote, one of the first integrations for Sourcengine Order API. CalcuQuote offers software and supply chain solutions for the Electronics manufacturing industry. This integration provides direct access to the Sourcengine marketplace to their customers within the CalcuQuote platform.

"One of the biggest industry pain points we aim to solve is the amount of time spent searching for pricing and availability of electronic components," said Jens Gamperl, Founder and CEO of Sourceability. "This API update is the next step in digitalizing the supply chain and automates the manual process of checking multiple platforms and sending emails to sales representatives for individual quotes. This software centralizes data so that users can reduce the risk of human error and optimize the procurement process."

"The integration to the Sourcengine Order API further provides digital purchasing capabilities to the electronics manufacturing industry that are integrated through CalcuQuote solutions," said Kaitlyn Dotson, CalcuQuote COO.  "The industry is continuing to push for more digitalization for ordering and this allows CalcuQuote to support more customers."

The new tool marks the next evolution of Sourcengine's innovation by making its marketplace more easily accessible to manufactures – streamlining the procurement process while still allowing users to price benchmark and quickly get pricing from multiple suppliers.

For more information on Sourceability, please visit here.

About Sourceability 
Sourceability® a global distributor of electronic components offering digital tools, services and data with the power of technology to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with the leading e-commerce marketplace in the industry, and works with the largest catalog of suppliers to provide the transparency, robust data and speed that customers need to create a seamless procurement process. The company's global distribution centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Miami are supported by regional offices to maintain a holistic understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues to build upon its initial success since the company was founded in 2015 by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity.

About CalcuQuote
CalcuQuote provides quoting and supply chain software for the electronics industry. With a focus on the future, CalcuQuote improves the speed, accuracy and efficiency of the quoting and supply chain process by optimizing operations and implementing sustainable digital solutions. Founded in 2014, CalcuQuote currently serves over 250 EMS companies and has a global customer base. For more information, visit www.calcuquote.com.

Media Contact 
Rachel Winship
Account Director
Team LEWIS 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sourceability

Also from this source

Sourceability® Reaches $1 Billion in Sales, Achieving Company's Highest Revenue Yet

CrowdOut Capital Acquires Sourceability, a Leading Global Distributor of Electronic Components

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.