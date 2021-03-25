SourceAmerica announces cybersecurity grant for nonprofit agencies

A new financial assistance grant for SourceAmerica® network nonprofits will help combat cybersecurity issues Tweet this

"Cybersecurity continues to be a top priority for all businesses operating in the federal government space," said SourceAmerica Interim President and CEO Richard Belden. "The CMMC grant will provide support for this critical need and allow for nonprofits in the SourceAmerica network to contract directly with third-party vendors with cybersecurity expertise. These vendors will in turn provide the necessary guidance to the nonprofit agencies to enhance their own cybersecurity proficiencies needed to perform work for the Defense Department and all of its associated agencies."

SourceAmerica has designed this grant to offset the costs incurred by each nonprofit as they take action to comply with the requirements of CMMC, which will be required by the Department of Defense for all contracted work by the beginning of fiscal year 2026.

The total value of the SourceAmerica CMMC grant will be around $7-9 million over a five-year period.

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica connects government and corporate customers to a national network of approximately 700 nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce – people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community and distinguished as an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow the organization on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmerica), Instagram (@SourceAmerica), and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).

