SourceAmerica Presents Improvements in Disability Employment to National Council on Disability

VIENNA, Va., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from SourceAmerica® emphasizes the AbilityOne® Program's measurable, positive impact on the lives of tens of thousands of people with disabilities each year in a presentation and written submission to the National Council on Disability (NCD). SourceAmerica demonstrates how the AbilityOne Program complements all other Federal programs and initiatives that aim to help individuals with disabilities achieve personal and economic independence in line with their needs, goals, and wishes.

AbilityOne employees at Huntsville Rehabilitation Foundation, Inc. DBA Phoenix sewing interment flags AbilityOne employees at Huntsville Rehabilitation Foundation, Inc. DBA Phoenix manufacturing interment flags

"SourceAmerica's network of AbilityOne Federal contractors is uniquely called upon to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities, while also maintaining and scaling up a base of support for the Federal government's procurement needs," said Richard Belden, SourceAmerica president and CEO. "Employees with disabilities provide IT services for federal customers, deliver mail to U.S. service members, support NASA missions and much more. Those AbilityOne contracts provide people with disabilities long-term careers within or beyond AbilityOne."

The presentation provided accurate information about the AbilityOne Program following earlier reports issued by NCD containing outdated and inaccurate data. Data from SourceAmerica showed increases in employment growth, wages, upward mobility, and placement programs to highlight how actions taken by SourceAmerica and its nationwide network of nonprofit agencies are positively impacting the lives of individuals with disabilities. From 2022 to 2025, the AbilityOne workforce grew from 32,652 to 37,407. The average wage increased from $16.43 per hour in 2022 to $19.68 in 2025. During these four years, approximately 6,000 employees moved from AbilityOne jobs into community jobs, and 8,800 promotions of AbilityOne employees occurred.

"This growth occurred during a period marked by labor shortages, post‑pandemic disruption, and wage competition from the commercial sector," Belden said. "These are conditions that have typically led to the loss of jobs for people with disabilities. The data demonstrates that, rather than insulating workers from market realities, the AbilityOne Program operates in them and still delivers measurable employment and wage growth, suggesting that its procurement‑based structure provides a stabilizing employment effect not otherwise available to individuals with disabilities."

SourceAmerica also presented recent changes in the AbilityOne Program aligned with new strategic initiatives, public policy, and federal regulations including updated information on the phase out of the use of 14(c) certificates. SourceAmerica's 14(c) Transition program assisted 100 nonprofit agencies in its network to move away from 14(c) wage practices after the Commission ended the use of certificates on AbilityOne Program contracts in 2023.

The AbilityOne Program fills a role that no other Federal program is designed or positioned to serve on a national scale, providing long-term jobs for people with disabilities while supporting the federal government. It has been filling its mission for more than 85 years. To learn more about the AbilityOne Program and its impact on the disability community, SourceAmerica's presentation and written response to the National Council on Disability are on its website at Reports and Factsheets | SourceAmerica®.

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica is a national nonprofit that helps administer the AbilityOne Program – a program that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities through federal product and service contracts. We are a bridge between our network contractors and federal customers, providing the resources and support they need to successfully navigate the AbilityOne Program. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, X.com (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE SourceAmerica