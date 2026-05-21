SourceAmerica honors individuals and organizations advancing disability employment at the 2026 Achievement Awards

The SourceAmerica Achievement Awards honor the outstanding achievements of employees with disabilities, nonprofit agencies, business partners and military customers whose dedication and leadership advance disability employment throughout the nation. These awards recognize individuals and organizations that exemplify how disability employment drives innovation, strengthens the economy, and enhances the nation's workforce readiness.

"This year's honorees underscore how valuable meaningful employment opportunities can be for workers with disabilities, and the significant impact these workers have on our nation's economy," said Richard Belden, SourceAmerica president and chief executive officer. "Their success demonstrates how the AbilityOne Program continues to strengthen communities, promote economic growth, support the nation's military readiness, and deliver exceptional results for government and commercial customers across the country."

At a time when more than 70 million U.S. adults report having a disability, and when the unemployment rate for working age individuals with disabilities remains more than double that of those without, this year's winners serve as powerful examples of how creating access to meaningful work benefits employees, businesses and communities.

Learn more about the outstanding accomplishments of the 2026 Achievement Award winners:

Employee Excellence

William M. Usdane Award for outstanding achievement and exceptional character Derek Point, Melwood, Upper Marlboro, Md.

Evelyne Villines Award for advancement into management Italy Turner, Goodwill Industries of North Georgia, Decatur, Ga.

Honor Roll for Veterans Award for outstanding achievement in their work Valentino Corbett, PRIDE Industries, Dothan, Ala.

Tom Miller Advocacy Award for outstanding achievement and self-advocacy Irving Middleton, Palmetto Goodwill Services, North Charleston, S.C.



Nonprofit Agency Awards

Government Contracts Award for excellence in AbilityOne contract performance Huntsville Rehabilitation Foundation, Inc. dba Phoenix, Huntsville, Ala.

Quality Excellence Award for performance excellence and high customer satisfaction ARS, Inc., Pasadena, Calif.



Business Partnership Award for increasing employment opportunities for people with disabilities through nonprofit partnerships

Jim Click Automotive with Beacon Group, Tucson, Ariz.

The SourceAmerica Achievement Awards continue to highlight success and innovation across the disability employment ecosystem, honoring individuals who overcome barriers, nonprofits that deliver mission-driven excellence, and business partners who help advance employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Through these awards, SourceAmerica continues to showcase how ongoing advancement in disability employment strengthens America's workforce and economy.

To learn more about SourceAmerica or the Achievement Awards, please visit SourceAmerica.org.

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica is a national nonprofit that helps administer the AbilityOne Program – a program that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities through federal product and service contracts. We are a bridge between our network contractors and federal customers, providing the resources and support they need to successfully navigate the AbilityOne Program. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, X.com (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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