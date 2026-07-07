SourceAmerica Celebrates Contributions of Employees with Disabilities

VIENNA, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica® is celebrating people with disabilities and the critical work they do to support the federal government, the economy, and communities across the country.

AbilityOne employees including Amy Yackinan of Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona deliver mail to members of the U.S. military William Oyardo with Tessera performs fleet maintenance under an AbilityOne contract North Bay Industries employees including Jamie Rivera sew military uniforms and interment flags

As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary this July, it is also a meaningful opportunity to highlight a pivotal moment in American history. The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law on July 26, 1990, protecting people with disabilities from discrimination in all areas of public life, including jobs. While disability employment has improved since the ADA became law, still today, nearly 63% of working-age people with disabilities in the U.S. do not have jobs.

As a national nonprofit that helps administer the AbilityOne® Program – a program that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities through federal product and service contracts, SourceAmerica recognizes the vital contributions people with disabilities bring to the workforce. Employees in SourceAmerica's network of AbilityOne federal contractors provide Made in America products and essential services to the federal government.

"People with disabilities fill important and necessary roles feeding our troops, manufacturing military uniforms and other critical supplies, maintaining military vehicles and bases, delivering mail to service members, supporting NASA missions, and so much more," said Richard Belden, president and CEO of SourceAmerica. "While we honor and celebrate people with disabilities in July, it's also important to acknowledge their hard work and dedication and advocate for more employment opportunities for people with disabilities throughout the year."

Employment gives adults with disabilities the same chance to support their families, build connections, and the satisfaction of contributing to their communities as people without disabilities. The AbilityOne Program is one of the nation's largest sources of employment for people who are blind or have significant disabilities. More than 41,000 people with disabilities, including more than 2,800 veterans, work on AbilityOne contracts in every state, Washington, D.C., Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Job seekers with disabilities can visit the SourceAmerica Job Board to build free resumes, access 250 free skills-based training courses and apply for open positions within the AbilityOne network and other employers nationwide.

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica is a national nonprofit that helps administer the AbilityOne Program – a program that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities through federal product and service contracts. We are a bridge between our network contractors and federal customers, providing the resources and support they need to successfully navigate the AbilityOne Program. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook, X.com (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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