Sourcebooks Inks Exclusive Audiobook Contract with Dreamscape Media for Casablanca Romance Imprint and Poisoned Pen Press Mystery Imprint

HOLLAND, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape Media, the publishing and entertainment arm of Midwest Tape, today announced a new multi-year agreement with Sourcebooks to produce and distribute audiobooks for Sourcebooks Casablanca, the publishing company's beloved imprint for romance novels, and Poisoned Pen Press, which Sourcebooks acquired as its mystery imprint in January 2019. The award-winning production company will bring the compelling stories to life beginning Fall 2019.

"With dynamic imprints like Casablanca and Poisoned Pen Press, Sourcebooks has elevated modern fiction by amplifying delightful stories of romance and mystery from extraordinary voices," said Dreamscape Media Publisher Tammy Faxel. "Dreamscape Media shares Sourcebooks' independent spirit and value for diverse voices in storytelling. We look forward to creating a new way for readers to experience the Sourcebooks Casablanca and Poisoned Pen Press stories they love."

The deal gives every new Casablanca and Poisoned Pen Press title the opportunity to simultaneously publish in print and audio formats.

Among the new Sourcebooks Casablanca titles, highlights include Whiteout by Adriana Anders, Conventionally Yours by Annabeth Albert, Heart of the Tempest by Isabel Cooper, Calling on Quinn by Blue Saffire, Cold Nose, Warm Heart by Mara Wells, Jace by Sasha Summers, An Inconvenient Duke by Anna Harrington, Jackson by LaQuette and The Rebel Wears Plaid by Eliza Knight. The Casablanca titles will span the publisher's beloved genres and will spotlight author diversity through the imprint's LGBTQIA+ and #OwnVoices initiatives.

"We are thrilled to work with Dreamscape Media to bring a new perspective to our upcoming titles," said Deb Werksman, Editorial Director, Sourcebooks Casablanca. "Audiobooks are a special pathway for authors to connect directly with their readers. Dreamscape Media is an industry leader in driving these author connections and creating new opportunities for readers to indulge in the stories they love."

Within Poisoned Pen Press, highlights include The Wrong Girl by Donis Casey, Sunset Limited by Jon Talton, and The Haunted Library of horror classics series published in conjunction with the Horror Writers Association.

Anna Michels, Editorial Director, Poisoned Pen Press added, "We're thrilled to partner with Dreamscape Media to bring the best new mystery, suspense, thriller, and horror stories directly to readers on whichever platforms they choose to listen."

The titles will also be available everywhere audiobooks are sold including Amazon, Audible, Recorded Books, iTunes, Google, Overdrive, and dozens of other audiobook resellers. Sourcebooks Casablanca's and Poisoned Pen Press's audiobook collection will be also available on hoopla digital's 4.5 million registered library patrons, Midwest Tape's mobile and online service for public libraries. The romance and mystery novels will join hoopla digital's collection of more than 750,000 eBooks, audiobooks, albums, movies and television shows.

Casablanca and Poisoned Pen Press audiobooks will be featured in Dreamscape's monthly print catalog to thousands of U.S. and Canadian libraries, quarterly trade print advertising, monthly sponsored BookRiot campaigns, and weekly mailers to thousands of Midwest Tape recipients.

Dreamscape has received hundreds of awards and accolades for high quality audio productions, including several Audie nominations, dozens of starred reviews, and many "Best of the Year" lists. Earlier this year, Dreamscape was awarded the Audie Award, the highest award for audiobook production

About Dreamscape Media

Dreamscape Media (dreamscapeab.com) is a privately held media development firm focusing on production, distribution and licensing in publishing and video channels, with an emphasis on the library/educational market. The company produces fiction and non-fiction audiobooks, book-based children's read-along video programs, and offers video distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. Dreamscape is the publishing arm of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for nearly 30 years.

About Sourcebooks Casablanca

Sourcebooks Casablanca publishes six-to-eight romance novels a month including contemporary, paranormal, romantic suspense, and historical romance. Each book guarantees a compelling love story with a super-satisfying happily-ever-after. Visit RomanceReads.com for more information.

About Poisoned Pen Press

Founded in 1997 by Robert Rosenwald and Barbara Peters, Poisoned Pen Press became the mystery imprint of Sourcebooks in January 2019. Poisoned Pen Press books routinely earn starred reviews from trade publications and have also won or been nominated for every major award in the mystery genre.

