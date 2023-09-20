SourceFuse Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse, a leading provider of cloud-native, bespoke solutions and services for enterprises, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Competency status. This designation acknowledges SourceFuse's 17 years of extensive expertise and experience in empowering organizations with a comprehensive range of innovative SaaS cloud-native solutions on AWS.

Customers building software and services on AWS are transforming their approach to product development and are focused on delivering solutions on AWS through a SaaS delivery-model. These AWS customers require access to qualified AWS Partners like SourceFuse who can accelerate their ability to design, build, and launch a SaaS solution on AWS. SourceFuse has helped several enterprises in the finance, healthcare, and life sciences industry achieve 93% increase in performance efficiency, 40% cost optimization, enhanced data security, and regulatory compliance.

"We're so proud to add the AWS SaaS Competency to our expanding catalog of AWS tools and services - it highlights our strong track record and proficiency in delivering seamless SaaS applications that offer secure, scalable solutions to customers worldwide," says Kelly Dyer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at SourceFuse. "Our SaaS model approach consistently relies on agility and operational efficiency as pillars of a business strategy that promotes growth, reach, and innovation, validated by achieving AWS SaaS Competency status."

Vaidant Singh, CMO, SourceFuse adds: "We're passionate about cloud-native development, serverless architectures, and containerized solutions. And with our own factory model of prebuilt microservices - ARC by SourceFuse - achieving business goals and objectives is accelerated 35% faster than industry benchmarks."

With the rapid growth of generative AI, SourceFuse has gained precedence in the market, integrating sophisticated AI technologies into its SaaS applications. They offer more dynamic and interactive content to deliver highly tailored, contextually relevant, and engaging experiences to SourceFuse's customers. In this way, the company has supported leading SaaS/ISV enterprises adopt a cloud native approach to application development and deploy automated elasticity and redundancy technology that scale resources on demand to maximize cloud ROI.

SourceFuse has already achieved the AWS Migration, Healthcare, DevOps, and Microsoft Workloads Consulting Competencies. Its committed AWS Business Unit and teams of experts have made this achievement possible, always dedicated to ensuring customers reap the benefits and realize their goals. This is demonstrated with its unique digital healthcare solutions leveraging a SaaS approach: SF Medic (AI enabled telemedicine solution), helloMD.online (video consultations platform), and FlixMD (online education for healthcare professionals).

Click to learn more about SourceFuse's solutions for SaaS

