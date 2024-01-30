SourceFuse Achieves the 100 AWS Certifications Distinction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse, a strategic digital transformation company helping businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies, has collectively achieved more than 100 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certifications. AWS recognized the achievement by awarding SourceFuse an AWS Partner Network (APN) Certification Distinction.

The 100 Certification Distinction is the latest milestone in SourceFuse's collaboration with AWS as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, validating the company's AWS cloud expertise. To achieve this certification, SourceFuse employees across various roles and disciplines underwent rigorous training and testing, successfully passing a wide range of AWS Certification exams. These certifications cover a comprehensive spectrum of AWS services and technologies, including:

  • Solutions Architect Professional
  • DevOps Engineer Professional
  • Security Specialty
  • Cloud Practitioner
  • SysOps Administrator Associate
  • Data Analytics Specialty
  • Machine Learning Specialty

"Our AWS 100 Certifications Distinction reflects another landmark achievement at SourceFuse, having also recently attained AWS SaaS Competency, AWS Graviton and EKS Delivery Programs, building on our comprehensive catalog of AWS managed services and competencies," said Kabir Chandhoke, COO at SourceFuse. "It is a proud testament to our highly skilled and dedicated teams, which enable us to support our clients on their cloud journeys."

SourceFuse has gained an industry reputation for its development of customized cloud strategies that align with enterprise-level business goals. Its approach includes selecting the right cloud platform, optimizing infrastructures, and designing scalable, compliant, and secure architectures that cater to evolving industry and regulatory requirements.

A key part of delivering excellence and exceeding customer expectations is SourceFuse's commitment to talent development. By investing in ongoing training and development for its employees, SourceFuse ensures that its team remains at the forefront of cloud innovation and can deliver expert guidance and support to its customers. This commitment to continuous learning not only benefits SourceFuse's customers but also fosters a culture of professional growth and development within the company.

AWS offers role-based certifications for team members in Cloud Practitioner, Architect, Developer, and Operations roles as well as specialty certifications in specific technical areas.

About SourceFuse

