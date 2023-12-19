SourceFuse Ends 2023 with Remarkable Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse, a strategic digital transformation company helping businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies, today announces another successive year of phenomenal growth and new company values. Already skilled at integrating AI/ML and advanced analytics across its offerings, SourceFuse is well-positioned to ensure its clients continue to benefit from opportunities presented by genAI.

SourceFuse's achievements in 2023 featured a substantial 40% increase in revenue, 72% renewal business, and 45% increase in customer base. Anticipating 2024 trends, SourceFuse is poised for further success, with projections aligning with its ongoing upward trajectory. Notably, the company's workforce expanded by 14% with a 25% target set for 2024.

"As we close on another memorable twelve months, I'm delighted with our collective achievements, milestones, and the exciting trajectory that lies ahead," says Kelly Dyer, Executive Chairman & Co-Founder at SourceFuse. "While industry growth has been sluggish for many companies, we've proactively addressed this trend by intensifying efforts to broaden our customer base and diversify solutions. We're placing a deliberate focus on genAI to drive revenue and expand our footprint in the market."

2023 marked a significant rebranding initiative for SourceFuse, highlighted by its new website launch. This transformation was accompanied by its new company values: high standards; solid work ethic and accountability; humility; agility; team player; and customer success. Together these values represent the dedication to SourceFuse's customer-centric approach, ensuring solution offerings are precisely personalized to address their unique challenges.

"Our marketing activities during 2023 were grounded in innovation and a deep understanding of our audience," added Vaidant Singh, CMO at SourceFuse. "Our vision for the future is ambitious, guided by a commitment to continuous improvement. Contributing to the software market CAGR of 11.5% until 2030, we'll continue to build upon our accomplishments, leveraging data-driven insights to refine our strategies and deliver even more impactful campaigns."

In 2023, SourceFuse introduced Infrastructure as Code (IaC) in ARC by SourceFuse, accelerating infrastructure deployment and CI/CD by 35% faster than industry benchmarks. In addition, the continuous maturation of ARC means it can now be tailored to meet industry-specific compliances, exemplified by HIPAA-compliant landing zones on AWS. In 2024, we are adding Gen-AI capabilities to our factory model of ARC by SourceFuse.

In strengthening its AWS Partnership, SourceFuse achieved Migration and SaaS Competencies, Graviton and EKS Service Delivery Programs, and uniquely collaborated to build a Center of Excellence helping enterprises accelerate modernization solutions. 2024 plans include AWS Premier Partner status and additional competencies that meet evolving market needs.

