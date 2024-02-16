SourceFuse Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

SourceFuse

16 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse, a strategic digital transformation company helping businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named SourceFuse to its prestigious Managed Service Provider (MSP) list in the Security 100 category for 2024. The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America.

SourceFuse Named to CRN®'s 2024 Managed Service Provider 500 List
This recognition emphasizes the company's commitment to prioritizing cloud infrastructure security, safeguarding against cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Being a HIPAA compliant company and ISO 27001 certified company, SourceFuse is able to implement robust security throughout its solutions, embedding cloud Security Services and advanced expertise built on strategic partnerships with global cybersecurity leaders.

"Being named in the Security 100 category of CRN's 2024 MSP 500 list is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team's dedication to cybersecurity excellence," said Vaidant Singh, CMO at SourceFuse. "Our cloud managed services empower organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure, enhance agility, and scale securely. By partnering with us, businesses gain the freedom to focus on their core competencies while we handle the complexities of cloud management, enabling them to thrive in today's dynamic digital landscape."

SourceFuse's placement in the Security 100 category validates its unparalleled security expertise, unwavering commitment to innovation, and client-centric approach. The list can be viewed here at CRN's 2024 MSP Top 500 List.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

With cyberattacks and cloud managed services constantly evolving, you need a reliable partner by your side. SourceFuse's inclusion in CRN's MSP 500 proves we're a trusted leader in cybersecurity, keeping your business secure.

Ready to partner with the best? Let's Talk.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

