Sourcelight Combines CBD and Immunity Support in an All Natural, Sugar-Free Lollipop

Feel Well Lollys broad-spectrum CBD lollies includes all the naturally occurring terpenes and non-thc cannabinoids. These whole plant compounds are responsible for the 'entourage effect' that enhances the benefits of CBD.

Feel Well Lollys are tested by an ISO certified lab for consistency and safety. Each batch is tested for cannabinoid and terpene content and guaranteed free of mold, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, herbicides and residual solvents.

According to Sourceright Founder, Tamara Deer, "The idea for an immunity support lollipop came to me while recovering from a quadruple bypass. I had been flying Coast to Coast as a flight attendant for 30 years, but I had neglected my health. It took a year off during the pandemic to recover. It was in my moments of reflection, during the lockdown, that I saw a vision of a wellness company developing products that were convenient, practical, and heartfelt. I decided my first product would be Feel Well Lollys."

Understanding that most Americans are deficient in B12, D3 and zinc, three nutrients essential for a strong immunity system, Sourcelight formulated each lolly with 25% of the daily value of D3 and zinc and 100% of B12. Rounding out each formula is Elderberry. Used in folk medicine for centuries, the purple-black fruits are a powerful antioxidant and higher in flavonoids than blueberries, cranberries, and goji berries. Each Feel Well Lolly contains 10mg of elderberry extract.

Sugar-free and always THC free, adults can enjoy the benefits of an immunity boosting CBD treat without the high of recreational and medicinal cannabis product.

