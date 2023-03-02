Sourcemap Named to Fast Company's List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Recognized in the Logistics category, global supply chain due diligence leader Sourcemap joins the ranks

of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co. and more

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcemap , a global provider of supply chain mapping and traceability software, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. For their work in helping brands strengthen their extended supply chains – from the raw materials to the finished goods – against risks tied to political instability, deforestation, forced labor and more, Sourcemap has been recognized as a winner in the Logistics category.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

For the last decade, Sourcemap has helped companies proactively address issues affecting global supply chains including conflict, disruption and fraud, from the cocoa farms of West Africa to the apparel factories of East Asia. Supply chain mapping software has become a must-have for businesses seeking to comply with new laws including the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPs Act, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), the EU Anti-Deforestation Law and the EU Green Deal. Major manufacturers and brands are leveraging Sourcemap's platform to manage compliance, operations, social and environmental risks across their suppliers – and their suppliers' suppliers – all the way to the raw material origins.

"As global policy decisions drive companies to take greater accountability of their business practices, it is increasingly important to arm businesses with the tools to comply with emerging legislation," said Marissa Brock, Director of Policy and Government Affairs at Sourcemap.

In June 2022, Sourcemap launched the first software solution for Forced Labor Due Diligence across the end-to-end supply chain, and since then more than 5,000 companies have signed up. As customers around the world demand more transparent business practices, industries from food and agriculture to apparel, pharmaceuticals, automotive and energy are all turning to Sourcemap to gain greater control of and visibility into their supply chains and remain competitive.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of 2023's Most Innovative Companies in the Logistics category," said Sourcemap CEO and founder Leonardo Bonanni. "With more than 750,000 businesses on Sourcemap today, we are buoyed by the sight of global economies and societies embracing supply chain mapping to move toward a more just, sustainable world."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions. To learn more about Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list, visit fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/list .

About Sourcemap

Sourcemap is the pioneer of supply chain mapping and traceability software, spun out of early MIT research in 2011. Since then, major traders, manufacturers and brands have adopted Sourcemap's full-suite solution for assurance on the raw materials-to-finished goods supply chain, including ongoing monitoring for production, quality, sustainability and risks such as deforestation and forced labor. To learn more, visit sourcemap.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com .

Media Contact

Mission Control Communications for Sourcemap

[email protected]

SOURCE Sourcemap