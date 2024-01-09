SourceMark Medical Announces Expanded Partnership with Gentherm Medical

News provided by

SourceMark Medical

09 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past twenty years, hospitals and healthcare organizations have put their trust in SourceMark Medical. Prioritizing efficiency and ease of use, SourceMark products are uniquely designed to improve both clinician and patient experience, innovating care at an affordable cost.

SourceMark is proud to announce an expanded partnership with Gentherm Medical, a leading manufacturer of patient temperature management systems. Building on the foundation of their relationship, SourceMark is now the master supplier of certain Gentherm patient warming product lines in the United States, including Astopad®, a resistive warming system designed to prevent and treat hypothermia, Norm-O-Temp®, a whole-body hyperthermia system, Gelli-Roll®, a reusable warming and cooling gel pad, the WarmAir® convective patient warming system, and FilteredFlo® patient warming air blankets.

"I'm pleased we are strengthening our partnership with SourceMark Medical to provide world-class patient warming solutions to the U.S. healthcare market," said Gentherm Medical Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Fletcher. "SourceMark has a proven track record of driving growth by providing superior service and solutions to hospitals and medical providers. With this partnership, we expect to significantly increase our ability to offer our patient warming solutions to clinicians and transform the patient experience." 

The addition of these patient warming product lines to the SourceMark offering, which currently includes SourceMark's KoZee Patient Warming System, establishes a unique and industry-leading solution, with SourceMark distinguishing itself as the sole U.S. supplier providing all three patient warming modalities—convective, resistive, and conductive.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce a stronger collaboration between two organizations on the forefront of medical innovation and patient care," said SourceMark CEO, Dan Blucher. "This expanded relationship with Gentherm will allow SourceMark to provide unique and differentiated solutions to our clients that don't exist today from a single supplier." 

 About SourceMark Medical 
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Franklin, TN, SourceMark Medical is a medical device supplier offering innovative and affordable products for health systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, and physician offices. Their products are uniquely designed to improve patient care and clinician engagement through their ease of use, utilization efficiencies, and affordable cost-point. For more information, visit www.sourcemarkmedical.com or contact [email protected]

About Gentherm Medical 
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Their line of medical products includes whole body warming and cooling for targeted temperature management, maintaining normothermia as well as localized therapies. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.gentherm.com/medical

SOURCE SourceMark Medical

Also from this source

SourceMark Medical Partners with NasaClip to Streamline Nosebleed Treatment

SourceMark Medical Partners with NasaClip to Streamline Nosebleed Treatment

SourceMark Medical, a US medical device company and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), announced a supplier partnership today with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.