SourceMedia Announces Key Hires, Including David Evans as Chief Content Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceMedia, a leading provider of business information, today announced that David Evans has joined the company as Chief Content Officer. Evans was most recently leading the global event content strategy for Forrester.

Evans has more than 20 years of experience in strategic content leadership across live experiences and online platforms for media, professional services, and research organizations. Most recently, he led the global event content strategy for Forrester, and prior to that he led face-to-face client programming at Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG). He began his career as a business journalist and editor, including roles at Canadian Business, Adweek, Business Week, and Fast Company, and was a Knight Bagehot fellow at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

"I am very excited to join this impressive leadership team as well as a seasoned staff of award-winning journalists and event producers," said Evans. "SourceMedia has produced some of the most esteemed content in the financial services industry and I am honored to be a part of its next chapter."

Building on existing excellence in journalism and live events, SourceMedia's content organization is now taking a more unified approach to delivery across publications, events and networks. Aligning all editors, journalists and content programmers under the same leadership further accelerates the company's customer-centric, industry-based strategy. Evans will join the executive leadership team to help deliver on this vision and create a true center of excellence across all channels and offerings.

"We remain committed to our mission of advancing professional communities through powerful content and meaningful connections. I am confident that David will elevate our brand and push our audiences, and their businesses, forward," said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of SourceMedia.

In addition to realizing its unified content vision, the company is growing its leadership team in preparation for expansion and a series of new products and services to be announced shortly.

Lee Gavin has joined the executive team as Head of People and Culture. He was most recently at Thomson Reuters serving as a partner to the global strategic accounts team. Gavin has been focused on talent strategy, organizational alignment and scaling for growth.

One recent key addition to the executive team was Dave Colford, who joined from Hanley Wood. Colford is serving as Chief Revenue Officer, focused on customer satisfaction and scaling to meet demand for larger, integrated marketing programs.

Robyn Duda has joined SourceMedia as Head of Experiences and Networks. Robyn joins from leading her own agency, creating audience-centric conferences and events for clients like Spotify and Coca-Cola. Prior to starting her agency, she was the VP of Brand Strategy at UBM (now Informa), spearheading growth through experiential design.

Fell Gray has joined as Head of Brand and Creative from Interbrand, the world's largest brand consultancy, leading work for clients like Microsoft, Qualcomm, and Gulfstream. Gray will lead strategy and creative for SourceMedia brands, as well as innovative new programs for its clients.

Stacy Huggins has joined as Head of Marketing, unifying and elevating all marketing efforts across the company. Huggins has deep experience in growing digital brands like American Express, IMG, and Tamara Mellon.

SourceMedia is a business information, media and events company serving professionals in the financial services, technology and data industries. The company advances communities of professionals and marketers by uncovering powerful ideas, connecting industry leaders, and benchmarking progress. Brands include American Banker, The Bond Buyer, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning, Digital Insurance, Accounting Today, and National Mortgage News.

