SourceMedia Names Dave Colford as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceMedia , a leading provider of business information, today announced that media executive Dave Colford has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Colford was most recently Group President of Media at Hanley Wood, where he led the company to significant revenue growth and was instrumental in its successful sale to MidOcean Partners in 2018.

At SourceMedia, Colford will join the executive leadership team in a newly created role to develop integrated programs for clients across the information, media, and events solutions. By aligning the revenue organization with this vision, Dave will lead the charge on creating a true center of excellence for sales and account management.

"I am extremely excited to join this growing leadership team full of impressive industry leaders who are passionate about their products and services," said Colford. "SourceMedia has a long history providing strong content and data subscriptions—they continue to push boundaries in each of the industries they serve."

Dave brings over 20 years' experience in leading highly effective revenue teams within the B2B and B2C technology marketplaces. At Hanley Wood, Dave led the revenue organization including sales and marketing strategy, editorial, corporate sales, media platform sales and strategic marketing services. He previously held executive roles at Geeknet Media, CMP Technology, IDG, and Ziff Davis Media. He also served as group publisher at Primedia and earlier headed the national sales effort at InfoWorld.

"Dave's role will be crucial in advancing the professional communities that we serve by connecting our capabilities across the entire organization," said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of SourceMedia. "Dave has a relentless focus on putting the client at the heart of everything he does. We are excited to have him lead this new chapter of delivering even more high quality, integrated solutions for our customers."

