SourceMedia Names Debra S. Mason as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceMedia , a leading provider of business information, announced today that finance and operations executive Debra S. Mason has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Mason was most recently Chief Financial Officer at Questex, where she was responsible for global financial, IT, event and publishing operations.

Mason will join the leadership team to drive strategic business planning, acquisition strategy, and oversee the company's operations. As the last of a recent series of leadership appointments, the company is poised to fully activate their mission of advancing professional communities.

"I am thrilled to be joining a company with such an ambitious mission," said Mason. "I look forward to contributing to the current momentum and growth as we create innovative business models that are transforming the industry as we know it."

Mason brings over 25 years of experience leading finance and operations in information services, media, experiential marketing, advertising, and market research. Prior to her role as Chief Financial Officer of Questex, she served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for ALM Media LLC, a B2B information company specializing in legal and other related markets. Her previous leadership positions include nine years as Chief Financial Officer for the Americas region of Ipsos, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of X Plus One Solutions, and six years with Interpublic Group, where she served as the global Chief Financial Officer of several divisions. She also served as Chief Financial Officer of Wolf Group, a regional group of full-service advertising agencies in the northeast.

Mason began her career in auditing with PricewaterhouseCoopers and EY. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting at The University at Buffalo School of Management, State University of New York. She is a certified public accountant in the State of New York and a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

"Debra is a world-class leader. She has proven success driving profitable growth while keeping a keen focus on a company's commitment to its customers," said Gemma Postlethwaite, Chief Executive Officer of SourceMedia. "Her vast experience in every area of our business will be a great asset to the team."

About SourceMedia

SourceMedia is a business information, media and events company serving professionals in the financial services, technology and data industries. The company advances communities of professionals and marketers by uncovering powerful ideas, connecting industry leaders, and benchmarking progress. Brands include American Banker, The Bond Buyer, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning, Digital Insurance, Accounting Today, and National Mortgage News.

For more information, please contact:

Lee Gavin

Lee.gavin@sourcemedia.com

212-803-8637

SOURCE SourceMedia

Related Links

http://www.sourcemedia.com

