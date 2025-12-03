Sourcepass and Liberty Technology Double-Down in Georgia to Elevate Client Experience

Expanding Community Impact, Regional Innovation, and Technology Capabilities Across Georgia and the Southeast

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, announced a strategic partnership with Liberty Technology to accelerate joint investments in Georgia and elevate the technology experience for businesses across the state. Liberty Technology, based in Griffin, Georgia, becomes the thirteenth organization to join the Sourcepass ecosystem since March 2022, reinforcing the company's growing commitment to the Southeastern U.S.

Founded in 2008, Liberty Technology has earned national recognition for its people-first culture and proactive service model. "Liberty has thrived by understanding what our clients need to succeed," said Ben Johnson, CEO and Founder of Liberty Technology. "That focus has helped us earn trust, by solving what matters now and preparing clients for what's next. Joining Sourcepass is an evolution of that same philosophy. It deepens the services we can deliver locally and broadens the support available to the businesses and the communities in which they operate throughout Georgia."

Sourcepass and Liberty are increasing investment across three key areas: community impact, local economic development, and enhanced client experience. Liberty will broaden its support of regional charitable organizations, while both companies expand involvement in Chamber of Commerce initiatives, small-business modernization programs, and workforce development partnerships with the University of Georgia (UGA).

Through this partnership, Liberty will also expand the resources, solutions, and engineering expertise available to clients across Georgia and the broader Southeast. This collaboration marks Sourcepass' second major expansion in the state, following its 2023 integration of A.D.B. Services of Atlanta. As Georgia's technology economy continues to flourish, both organizations are deepening their presence to deliver enhanced cybersecurity capabilities, national-scale service coverage, and expanded IT leadership for businesses of all sizes.

"We value partners who understand and care about our business as much as we do." said Jaye Eubanks, EVP-Operations and Technology Director, United Bank. "Liberty Technology has historically been a valued partner for United Bank. We look forward to a continuing those strong ties as Sourcepass becomes part of this already productive relationship."

Liberty's clients and businesses throughout the state will benefit from an expanded suite of Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Compliance services, supported by Sourcepass' national 24x7 help desk, Cybersecurity and Incident Response teams, Risk Advisory Services, and the Quest® platform, which provides greater transparency and faster resolution times.

"Our expansion in Georgia reflects our commitment to local investment and exceptional client experience," said Chuck Canton, CEO and Founder of Sourcepass. "By joining forces with Liberty, we're combining deep community roots with national-scale capabilities to bring Georgia businesses the best technology service experience in the market."

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is the industry's fastest growing IT service provider, focused on providing an IT experience that clients love. We are owned and operated by technology, cybersecurity, and managed services experts who are passionate about delivering impactful IT services and solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes. For more information, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

