Sourcepass Appoints Marcus Holloway as Chief Executive Officer; Founder Chuck Canton Transitions to Executive Chairman

Leadership evolution positions Sourcepass for continued growth, innovation, and expansion

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, one of the nation's fastest‑growing managed services and security providers, today announced the appointment of Marcus Holloway as Chief Executive Officer. Company founder Chuck Canton, who has led Sourcepass since its inception, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.

The leadership transition comes at a significant milestone for Sourcepass. In just five years, the company has surpassed $100 million in annual revenue, grown to nearly 500 employees and successfully completed and integrated 13 acquisitions, establishing Sourcepass as one of the most dynamic platforms in the MSP industry.

Under the founder's leadership and the strength of the executive team, Sourcepass has achieved the highest profitability in its history this year, reflecting disciplined execution, operational excellence, and a relentless focus on client success.

"As Sourcepass enters its next chapter, we are building on an extraordinary foundation," said Chuck Canton, Executive Chairman. "Our growth, our culture, and our reputation are the direct result of the team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us. I'm excited to support Marcus as he leads Sourcepass into its next phase of innovation and expansion."

Marcus Holloway brings deep experience in scaling technology‑enabled service organizations. As CEO, he will focus on accelerating operational performance, expanding Sourcepass' national footprint, and advancing the company's strategy around AI-enabled service delivery, automation and new recurring revenue offerings.

"I'm honored to join Sourcepass at such a pivotal moment," said Marcus Holloway, CEO. "The company's achievements over the past five years are remarkable, and the opportunities ahead are even greater. We will continue to honor the entrepreneurial spirit that built Sourcepass while driving the next wave of innovation, automation, and client value."

Sourcepass' momentum is further reflected in its recognition as Pax8 Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year, underscoring the strength of the partnership between the two organizations and Sourcepass' leadership in cloud‑first managed services.

Additionally, Sourcepass acknowledges the ongoing support of Metropolitan Partners Group (MET), its financial partner, whose commitment has been instrumental in enabling the company's acquisition strategy, operational investments, and long‑term growth trajectory.

"With the continued backing of MET and the trust of partners like Pax8, Sourcepass is exceptionally well‑positioned for the future," said Holloway. "Together, we will build on our momentum and continue delivering industry‑leading service and innovation as we embrace the tremendous opportunity that AI presents to everything we do."

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is rethinking the way businesses consume IT, putting clients in control of their digital universe, and giving them the power to transform their businesses. Through a combination of innovative technology, comprehensive managed services, and a client-first approach, Sourcepass helps organizations modernize, secure, and optimize their technology environments.

For more information about Sourcepass, visit www.sourcepass.com.

SOURCE Sourcepass, Inc.