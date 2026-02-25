Sourcepass named to CRN's MSP 500 Elite 150 List for 2026

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026.

The Elite 150 category recognizes MSPs with a strong focus on delivering comprehensive, high-value managed services to mid-market and enterprise organizations. Companies selected demonstrate industry leadership, operational excellence, and a proven ability to support complex, growing businesses. CRN's annual MSP 500 list serves as a guide to the leading managed service providers in North America that help organizations enhance efficiency, simplify IT operations, and maximize return on technology investments.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

"Being named to the Elite 150 reflects our commitment and continued focus on delivering a high-quality client experience driven by innovation and security," said Chuck Canton, Founder & CEO of Sourcepass. "This recognition highlights the dedication of our entire Sourcepass team and the trust placed in us by our clients and partners."

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500 beginning Feb. 11.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is rethinking the way businesses consume IT, putting organizations in control of their digital environments so they can operate securely, efficiently, and at scale. Through strategic growth and an integrated, innovative approach to service delivery, Sourcepass helps clients navigate an increasingly complex technology landscape. For more information, visit www.sourcepass.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

