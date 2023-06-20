Sourcepass Honored with Pax8 Beyond Partner of the Year Award at Beyond 2023

The award, presented by NFL Legend Peyton Manning, recognizes partners who drove significant revenue growth, cloud adoption, and the success of companies worldwide by leveraging their relationship with Pax8 and its innovative Marketplace.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services and Cybersecurity provider, announced it has received the first-ever Pax8 Beyond Partner of the Year Award during Pax8's Beyond conference. The awards program recognizes partners who drove significant revenue growth, cloud adoption, and the success of companies worldwide by leveraging their relationship with Pax8 and its innovative Marketplace.

"We view Pax8 as a strategic partner and a key contributor to helping us provide clients an excellent experience," said Ken Varrone, Chief Product Officer of Sourcepass. "We are proud of this acknowledgement and look forward to our continued growth journey together."

Held in Denver, CO, from June 11 – 13, Beyond 2023 provided Pax8 partners three days of immersive learning and innovation. Attendees gained critical business insights through keynote presentations from industry leaders, custom-built breakout sessions, and an expo hall with over 80 sponsoring vendors. 22 awards were presented during the final day of the conference, showcasing the incredible transformation, impact, and success these partners are having on the channel ecosystem through their partnership with Pax8.  

"Our partner community is significantly impacting the channel through their dedication to enabling small-midsized business worldwide with cloud technology," said Rob Rae, Chief Vice President of Community and Ecosystem at Pax8. "It was exciting to celebrate their achievements alongside their peers at our inaugural Beyond conference. These awards recognize their continued focus on empowering their customers with advanced solutions, which is driving their business and transforming the industry.

About Pax8 

Pax8 is the world's favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Sourcepass
Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

