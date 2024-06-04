Sourcepass Joins ARG Supplier Network for Providing IT and Cyber Security Services

With this partnership, the Sourcepass suite of IT services will be available to ARG's IT Strategists and extensive partner ecosystem.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services (MSP) and Cyber Security Provider, joins the supplier network of ARG, a technology consulting and advisory firm. Together we will provide our joint clients with a broad suite of technology products and services to best meet their business outcomes.

Sourcepass is transforming the way companies buy, manage, and use IT services. Through their proprietary Quest portal, clients receive on-demand support, reporting, and self-service for their IT environment to drive business decisions from their IT investment. This translates directly to customer experience and retention which align with the core values for ARG's supplier network.

"Sourcepass is driven by a customer-obsessed culture" said Chuck Canton, Founder and CEO of Sourcepass. "We see tremendous alignment with ARG, not only in delivering best-in-class technology and security solutions, but in our passion for delivering the highest quality client experience."

"ARG clients want to better align business units to IT in order to use technology as a competitive advantage. Focusing in-house resources where they drive the most value can speed time to market and make a big impact on organizational success. Enabling that type of focus through strategic outsourcing to highly qualified partners like Sourcepass helps us deliver business outcomes to our clients," said Jim Begley, ARG CTO.

About ARG There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For over 30 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant. To learn more about ARG, contact [email protected].

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

SOURCE Sourcepass, Inc.