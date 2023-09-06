Sourcepass Launches Western Massachusetts Regional Division, Appoints Vice President

News provided by

Sourcepass, Inc.

06 Sep, 2023, 09:06 ET

Alan Bauman has been named as VP of Northeast; Sourcepass is launching a dedicated Regional Division

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the importance of local client support as well as the opportunity to positively impact the greater community, leading IT Services & Cybersecurity provider Sourcepass is launching a dedicated Regional Division in the northeastern United States. Alan Bauman, Founding Partner of the recently acquired CompuWorks in Pittsfield, MA, will assume the role of VP of the Northeast. In collaboration with Sourcepass' Easthampton, MA office, Alan will orchestrate a seamless coordination between Client Success and Operations, ensuring exceptional service delivery throughout New England and upstate New York.

"Sourcepass' exceptional IT services and community initiatives have become well known, and I'm excited to further build on this momentum", said CompuWorks Founding Partner and Sourcepass VP of Northeast, Alan Bauman. "We look forward to expanding our presence in our communities and growing local jobs in western Massachusetts to the benefit of the entire region."

"The CompuWorks acquisition further strengthens our expertise in the region and positions us as the largest and most capable managed IT services and security provider in Western Massachusetts," said Chuck Canton, CEO and Founder of Sourcepass. "And we have extended our dedication by committing $15mm to the region over the next five years to invigorate job creation and elevate community well-being."

Sourcepass is aiming to be a pivotal philanthropic contributor in the area. Aligning with its corporate social responsibility ethos, The Sourcepass Community Impact Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was established in February 2023. Sourcepass has supported 37 charities in Western Massachusetts this year to date, including a substantial donation and commitment to the Greater Easthampton Chamber of Commerce.

Sourcepass has contributed $50,000 in cash donations and in-kind support towards the chamber's ambitious Co-Workspace project, WorkHub on Union. The donation will support the development of a vibrant and collaborative co-working space, providing valuable resources for entrepreneurs and businesses in the Greater Easthampton region.

"We are immensely grateful for Sourcepass's generous contribution towards our WorkHub on Union Initiative," said Moe Belliveau, Executive Director, The Chamber of Greater Easthampton. "This donation is an incredible first step towards the required funding that will enable us to provide professional workspace, as well as essential resources and entrepreneurial training to individuals and small businesses, empowering them to succeed in today's competitive market."

For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit us at www.sourcepass.com.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

SOURCE Sourcepass, Inc.

Also from this source

Sourcepass Honored with Pax8 Beyond Partner of the Year Award at Beyond 2023

Sourcepass Announces their 8th Acquisition, machineLOGIC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.