Sourcetable Introduces AI "Superagents" for Excel

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcetable , an AI spreadsheet company, today introduced Superagents : autonomous, tool-using AI agents that can connect to any system on the Internet, analyze and manipulate data, and take meaningful action, all from within a spreadsheet. With over 2 billion people using spreadsheets every day, Sourcetable's Superagents orchestrate systems and assign tasks to individual agents for hands-free automation that turns raw data into insights and action, freeing teams to focus on results instead of busywork.

Industry experts project that the number of autonomous AI agents will surge from just a few million today to more than 1.3 billion by 2028 . These agents will operate within a new layer of the internet, the Agentic Web , where they can complete tasks like making purchases, scheduling meetings, or querying databases, often without human involvement. For this future to function at scale, agents need a secure, auditable interface where humans can track outcomes and guide decisions. That's where Superagents come in. By transforming spreadsheets, which are already one of the most trusted tools in business, into an agent-ready operating system, Sourcetable gives teams a faster, more secure path to automation, without the need to rip and replace existing systems.

The only spreadsheet that connects to applications, databases and MCP servers on the Agentic Web

Superagents combine Sourcetable's familiar Excel-like spreadsheet interface with secure API, MCP and database credentials. They can read and write data, call third‑party services, and hand off subtasks to specialized agents while preserving full cell‑level lineage for auditability. By abstracting away integration and complexity, Sourcetable is positioning itself as a critical infrastructure layer, enabling both humans and agents to share a common workspace.

"Superagents elevate the familiar spreadsheet from passive grid to autonomous teammate. By pairing that interface with native data connectors, a secure key vault, and a Python-based virtual machine, we're giving agents everything they need to plan, reason, and act with no custom code required," said Eoin McMillan, co-founder and CEO of Sourcetable. "Today's launch of Superagents accelerates our mission to make spreadsheets the operating system for the agentic web."

Designed to make tasks that once required hours of coding and analysis be completed in minutes, Sourcetable's advanced AI capabilities and Superagents can reason, model, specialize, and complete complex tasks, such as financial modeling, allowing users to leverage curated tools, conduct API calls, and securely connect their databases to the platform. These capabilities are enhanced through a spreadsheet interface, which enables users to maximize productivity and includes:

Spreadsheet‑native accessibility: AI-powered spreadsheets match Excel for formulas, charting, and graphing, and work seamlessly with CSV/Excel files, databases, and third‑party applications.

Flexible ways to build: Interact using natural language, A1 notation directly in the spreadsheet, or code in Python or SQL.

Full read/write orchestration: Agents can read from and write to connected apps and databases, and can coordinate task-based agents to complete multi‑step work.

Data connectors: Sourcetable offers "native" connectors to databases and popular third-party applications, including Google Ads, Google Analytics, Postgres, Hubspot, Shopify, and Stripe. These are stable, vetted connectors with reliable quality.

API & MCP playground: Connect to any third-party application on the Internet. Sourcetable generatively codes a connector solution in real-time. Great for analyzing data, quality varies based on popularity and public documentation of the third-party service.

Unlike chat-only agents or bolt-ons such as Copilot in Excel and Gemini in Sheets, Superagents are built directly into Sourcetable's vertically integrated stack, which includes virtual machines, large-scale storage, multi-model AI infrastructure, and a curated tool library, allowing agents to plan and execute complex workflows with zero setup.

"AI is the biggest collaboration opportunity since Git. Once we understood Sourcetable's ambition, we were eager to invest," said Tom Preston-Werner, GitHub co-founder and partner at Preston-Werner Ventures, a Sourcetable investor.

To celebrate the launch of Superagents, Sourcetable is offering a limited-time promotion: add any data connectors this week and lock them in free forever. Starting next week, connectors will cost $100 per month each. Try Superagents at sourcetable.com/superagents and learn more about how Superagents work via Sourcetable's blog .

About Sourcetable:

Based in San Francisco, Sourcetable combines the familiarity of spreadsheets with a library of AI tools and agents designed to enhance work across various industry sectors, including finance, marketing, data science, education, research, energy, and agriculture. This unique approach aligns with Sourcetable's vision of becoming a platform for the future of agentic work. Designed for the modern computing environment, Sourcetable enables human-to-machine collaboration on complex tasks within the spreadsheet interface.

Founded by Eoin McMillan and Andrew Grosser, Sourcetable is backed by top Silicon Valley firms and angel investors, including Long Journey Ventures, Bee Partners, NextView Ventures, Preston-Werner Ventures, Julien Chaumond, and Lenny Rachitsky. Learn more at https://sourcetable.com/ or follow on LinkedIn , TikTok , YouTube , or X .

