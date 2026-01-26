SourcingAI Bridges Global Sourcing Gap with Multilingual Launch, Redefining How Buyers Find Chinese Suppliers

NANJING, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SourcingAI, a leading global sourcing AI assistant designed to help buyers identify and evaluate Chinese suppliers, has introduced expanded multilingual support, adding Spanish, Portuguese, French and Russian, and other major languages, with Arabic planned for a future release. The update is intended to make professional sourcing workflows more accessible to buyers operating across different regions and languages.

SourcingAI's multilingual interface enables global buyers to access verified Chinese suppliers in native languages. SourcingAI connects global buyers with verified products and Chinese manufacturers.

The agent now covers more than 110 million product listings and over 2.5 million suppliers, reflecting the scale of data behind SourcingAI's sourcing and evaluation capabilities. By offering localized interfaces across both desktop and mobile, SourcingAI aims to reduce friction in cross-border procurement, particularly for buyers navigating technical specifications and compliance requirements.

From Search to Solution: The Evolution of Professional Procurement

SourcingAI was launched in 2024 by Made-in-China.com, one of the world's largest B2B trade marketplaces. Early versions focused on improving supplier discovery by streamlining search and filtering across large volumes of product information.

With the release of SourcingAI 2.0 last October, the agent began shifting beyond search toward addressing broader sourcing challenges. Rather than simply helping buyers find suppliers, SourcingAI now focuses on comparison, evaluation and decision support—areas where procurement teams often struggle with fragmented information and inconsistent data quality.

In practice, this reduces the time buyers spend manually reviewing supplier profiles, cross-checking certifications or comparing quotations across multiple sources—tasks that have traditionally slowed down sourcing from China despite the abundance of available options.

Data-Driven Sourcing, Built on Trade Experience

Unlike general-purpose AI tools that rely on publicly available information, SourcingAI is built on Made-in-China.com's proprietary supplier and transaction data, drawing on nearly 30 years of verified trade activity. This allows buyers to work from structured and consistently updated information rather than unverified online sources.

Supplier data is presented in standardized, side-by-side formats, making it easier to assess factors such as production capacity, certifications, pricing and export experience.

According to research conducted by the Made-in-China.com User Research Institute, buyers using SourcingAI have reported efficiency gains of up to 35 percent across key sourcing stages, including supplier shortlisting and initial evaluation.

Designed for Global Use

Language remains one of the most persistent barriers in international sourcing, particularly in technical industries where precision matters. SourcingAI's multilingual rollout focuses on localized terminology rather than direct translation, helping buyers interpret specifications and supplier information more accurately.

Kemal, a Russia-based distributor of construction materials, said the agent changed how he approaches supplier evaluation. "Previously, reviewing large numbers of Chinese suppliers was time-consuming and confusing," he said. "With SourcingAI, certifications, production capabilities and quotations are clearly organized. It helps me make decisions faster and approach negotiations with more confidence."

As global supply chains continue to adjust to changing trade conditions, SourcingAI is positioning itself as a practical sourcing ecosystem—focused on helping buyers move efficiently from intent to execution.

About SourcingAI

SourcingAI is a sourcing AI agent built by Made-in-China.com. Its mission is to make global sourcing simpler and more reliable for buyers worldwide.

