Sous Vide Machine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast (2020 to 2025)

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sous Vide Machine Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sous vide machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 27% during the period 2019-2025.

Key Market Insights



Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

With advancements in food technology, several restaurant operators are emphasizing on the usage of sous vide machines in their outlets as they offer excellent results, thereby attracting a high number of consumers. It is one of the modernized cooking techniques. Sous vide processes help in cooking the food with incomparable texture and taste. The food prepared through this technology retains all its nutritional value along with natural sensory qualities. Further, factors such as consistency, precision, and food quality these processes offer are expected to affect the demand for sous vide processes among consumers favorably.



Several restaurants follow the conventional mode of cooking, such as sauting, grilling, steaming or boiling, roasting, or baking. However, with advances in technology and innovations in the food processing segments, especially restaurants, several advanced technologies, and equipment are gaining prominence. Moreover, changing consumer lifestyles are also propelling the demand for new techniques in the food processing segment. Hence, the adoption of new methods of food processing is expected to open avenues for sous vide machine demand in the market.



The study considers the present scenario of the global sous vide machine market and dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Sous Vide Machine Market: Segmentation



The market research report includes detailed segmentation by product, application, distribution channels, and geography. Immersion circulators are expected to witness growth as they enable smart cooking via interactive applications. These machines are witnessing a widespread usage in the residential sector since they eliminate overcooking and undercooking chances, thereby offering an edge-to-edge perfection in food preparation. Moreover, these appliances come in simple designs, with steady grips, which ease their handling. In terms of holding capacities, immersion circulators are more flexible than water ovens. The application of these appliances has increased at homes as they help to reduce cooking anxiety levels among consumers along with food safety. With advances in technology, premium brand vendors have started to offer enhanced features. The sous vide machine is built-in with precision technology and Bluetooth connectivity, which can be operated remotely with the help of an application.



The water ovens segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With increasing upgrades, sous vide machines are not only becoming convenient but are also preferred by homeowners. However, the availability of certain features, including safety, precise, and well-engineered designs, set these appliances apart.



The popularity of sous vide cooking to prepare several food products and dishes among commercial and household segments is gaining traction. This type of cooking is increasing in popularity among restaurant owners and chefs due to the consistency and energy-efficiency this method offers. Major restaurants are emphasizing on procuring advanced and innovative cooking solutions to increase their profitability and reachability.



The high emphasis of vendors to launch feature-rich products is expected to increase market competitiveness. Besides, manufacturers are offering products, which are time and cost-saving, thereby enabling productivity gains. Further, safety features such as chances of risk of contamination and reduction in the risk of occurrence of airborne diseases is anticipated to increase its usage over the forecast period.



The industrial sous vide method involves cooking food under vacuum in airtight plastic pouches submerged in a water bath/cook tank. The increased focus on nutritional value, quality, and convenience among consumers is drive the growth of this segment. Hence, vendors are increasingly focusing on the adoption of solutions and technologies that cater to changing consumer preferences. Vendors are introducing appliances, which offer excellent cooking experience and comfort. North America is expected to witness significant growth in the industrial segment as restaurants are emphasizing technology/digital investments as well as analytics to attract and engage consumers in a personalized manner, thereby increasing the dining frequency, loyalty, and satisfaction.



Sous vide machines are majorly delivered via distribution channels such as manufacturers, dealers & distributors, retailers, and online modes. In the distribution channel process, manufacturers sell products to retailers, which are further expected to sell the same to consumers in the market. To gain a competitive edge, manufacturers are expected to evolve their business practices and strategies. Prominent vendors are striving to understand megatrends, affecting the sous vide machine market. Retail companies emphasize on strong distribution channels for their businesses.



Insights by Geography



In high-end restaurants in Europe, chefs are showing a significant inclination toward high accurate temperature control during cooking to maintain flavors, texture, and quality alike. With the inclusion of sous vide technology, restaurant chefs are gaining all these benefits, thereby providing enhanced and superior quality food products to customers. The expansion of high-end restaurants across the region and the need to cater to changing consumer preferences are expected to favorably affect the sales of sous vide equipment during the forecast period.



Shifting preferences from traditional manual appliances towards automated equipment or technically advanced equipment or tools in Latin America is expected to open opportunities for sous vide manufacturers in the market. The growing demand for high-quality food products with consistency in nutritional value is expected to favorably impact the overall sales of sous machines in the region.



The growing usage of technologically advanced products is likely to influence the demand for commercial sous vide machine in the MEA region. With the increasing health consciousness, consumers are likely to opt for foods, which are healthier and perfect in taste.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global sous vide machine market is highly concentrated due to the presence of several local and global players in the market. The competition is intense among the market players in the different regions of the world. The rapidly changing technological scenario could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the domain. Manufacturers emphasize on identifying market opportunities to increase productivity and efficiently use capital resources. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition.



One of the key strategies implemented by market players includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions for application segments. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution. Major manufacturers are offering and expanding the product lineup with the launch of innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors. With increasing technological innovations among players, the competition is expected to intensify in the product segment. The growing trend for efficient utilization of capital resources is likely to gain significance. Key competitive factors include reliability and quality, product innovation, product support, pricing, warranty, distribution, financing options, and shelf space.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.3 Market by Distribution Channel

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Operational and Nutritional Benefits of Sous Vide

8.1.2 Safety and Quality of Sous Vide Products

8.1.3 Growing Restaurant Industry

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Staffing Challenges in the Restaurant Kitchens

8.2.2 Threats of Sous Vide in an Unregulated Environment

8.2.3 Commoditization and Cheap Pricing of China-built Sous Vide Machines

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Dynamic Choices Towards Latest Food Processing Techniques

8.3.2 Technological Innovations

8.3.3 Marketing and Advertising of the Sous Vide Products



9 Market Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Value Chain Analysis



11 Distribution Channel

11.1 Overview



12 By Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 immersion circulator

12.4 water ovens



13 By Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Residential

13.4 Commercial

13.5 Industrial



14 By Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview



15 North America



16 Europe



17 APAC



18 Latin America



19 Middle East & Africa



20 Sous Vide Machine Market in Different Regions: A Review



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview



22 Market Vendor Analysis

22.1 Market Vendor Ranking Analysis



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 D C Norris & Company

23.2 Electrolux

23.3 BREVILLE



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Calvetti Culinary Creations

24.2 CASO Design

24.3 C&T Design and Equipment

24.4 Clifton at Home

24.5 Cuisine Solutions

24.6 Dover

24.7 Duravant

24.8 Eades Appliance Technology

24.9 Gourmia

24.10 Grant Creative Cuisine

24.11 Hamilton Beach Brands

24.12 JBT

24.13 JULABO

24.14 KITCHENGIZMO

24.15 Metos Manufacturing

24.16 NOMIKU

24.17 OLISO

24.18 PLASCON group

24.19 Russell Hobbs

24.20 Sammic

24.21 Stanley Black & Decker

24.22 Storebound

24.23 SugarCreek

24.24 Taurus Group

24.25 Tribest

24.26 Vacmaster



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98aa63

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

