South 8 Technologies Welcomes Battery Energy Storage Systems Expert to its Advisory Board

Yves Saw brings 30 years of experience in R&D, software and battery systems to South 8

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South 8 Technologies, developers of a novel liquefied gas electrolyte (LiGas®) for the next generation of safe and high-performance lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, welcomes Yves Saw to its advisory board.

"Our advisory board members bring critical knowledge and experience to help accelerate the commercial rollout of our liquefied gas electrolytes," said Cyrus Rustomji, CEO and co-founder of South 8 Technologies. "Dr. Yves Saw brings tremendous knowledge and experience to the team, and we are grateful for his counsel."

Yves Saw, Ph.D. serves as Element Energy's Chief Technology Officer, with responsibility for software and systems, and as President of Element Energy Korea. He brings 30 years of research and development (R&D) experience in software, artificial neural networks, and battery energy storage systems. Prior to joining Element Energy, Saw served as Vice President of BMS and System Engineering at LG Chem, the world's largest battery manufacturer for automotive and electric storage systems. Saw also served as Vice President of LG Electronics in mobile software R&D prior to LG Chem.

Saw brings industry experience in Li-ion battery products with a focus on software solutions for battery safety and lifespan. He holds a Ph.D. in Multimedia Signal Processing, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, from the University of Edinburgh.

Saw joins fellow advisory board members Shirley Meng, chief scientist of the Argonne Collaborative Center for Energy Storage Science at the Argonne National Laboratory; M. Hakan Köstepen, founder of h&k Ventures and former executive director of the Panasonic Automotive Systems Silicon Valley Center; Thomas Barrera, owner, and president at LIB-X Consulting; Mark Juergensen, managing director of CleanTech Energy, Inc.; and Amir Moftakhar, CFO at ESS, Inc.

About South 8 Technologies

South 8 Technologies, Inc. has developed a novel liquefied gas electrolyte product, LiGas®, to power the next generation of lithium-ion batteries and advance the world's clean energy future. The venture-backed cleantech company's Series A round of $12 million was led by Anzu Partners with participation from LG Ventures, Shell Ventures, Foothill Ventures, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso.

For more information about South 8 Technologies, visit www.south8technologies.com or follow South 8 on LinkedIn.

