South Africa Activities of Professional Bodies Industry Report 2023: Adapting to Change - Technology, Emigration, and the Evolving Landscape of South Africa's Professional Bodies

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Jul, 2023, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activities of Professional Bodies in South Africa 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on activities of professional bodies in South Africa includes information on the numbers of bodies and memberships, relevant information on employment, high demand occupations, incentives and subsidies, employment trends, revenue and expenditure trends, and the key issues faced by the industry.

There are 103 profiles of professional bodies including major associations such as The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, the Health Professions Council of South Africa and Law Society of South Africa, and a plethora of professions including the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Association of Christian Religious Practitioners, Institute of Mine Surveyors of Southern Africa, Ocularists Association of Southern Africa, South African Geomatics Council and the South African Sports Coaching Association.

Professional bodies play an important role in the professional development and standards of skilled occupations. The more than 100 statutory bodies recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority have over one million members on their databases.

Professional bodies are vulnerable to economic downturns, which can be reflected in membership numbers and revenue. The changing nature of work, driven by technological change, is seeing growing demand for managers and professionals, indicating that the pool of professionals is expected to grow.

Emigration

There have been numerous reports of a wave of emigration of professionals. Government ended official monitoring of emigration trends in 2003, but various indicators mentioned in the report, including house sales and emigration as a critical risk factor of businesses, shows that emigration is clearly an issue.

However, stakeholders say professional employment and professional body membership in South Africa is in many cases stable or slowly increasing, likely because of strong membership acquisition programmes of students.

Technology and Innovation

Professional bodies are increasingly investing in digitisation, automation, and information systems. Digitalisation challenges include accessing sufficient skills, cyber security risks and high expenditure on implementation.

A research paper noted that numbers of professional, managerial and sales occupations have grown in the past years, while other categories including technicians and artisans have declined, reflecting skills-based technological change.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Trade
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. INTERNATIONAL

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Unforeseen Events
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Labour
5.4. Environmental Issues
5.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
5.6. Government Support

6. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
6.1. Competition
6.2. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. REFERENCES
9.1. Publications
9.2. Websites

APPENDICES

  • Appendix 1 - List of Professional Bodies in South Africa
  • Appendix 2 - Summary of Notable Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ue4xro

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Central Venous Catheters (CVCs) Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Surgical Procedures

Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand in Communications and IoT Sectors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.