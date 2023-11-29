South Africa Air Compressor Market Report 2023-2029 | Value, Industry, Companies, COVID-19 IMPACT, Growth, Trends, Size, Revenue, Share, Forecast & Analysis

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Air Compressor Market | Value, Industry, Companies, COVID-19 IMPACT, Growth, Trends, Size, Revenue, Share, Forecast & Analysis: Market Forecast By Type, By Product, By Lubrication, By Application and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa Air Compressor Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2023-2029. The growing investment in infrastructure development for instance $6 billion investment in 2022/23 and the expected increase in government expenditure to $46 billion over the next three years would boost the demand for air compressors in the nation.

South Africa air compressor market has shown decent growth during the pre-covid years owing to the growth in the mining sector for instance, the mining sector's contribution to GDP has increased from $17 billion to $19 billion in 2018-2019. In 2020, the market has seen a decline in revenues due to the covid restriction imposed in the country which decreased manufacturing sector production by 44.3% in April 2020 compared with March 2020.

However, the manufacturing sector made significant progress and contributed 13% of GDP amounting to a total gross value added (GVA) of R523-billion in 2021 which contributed to the recovery of the market. Mega infrastructure projects for instance Nkuna Smart City Project, and Mega Urban Housing Project are anticipated to drive the growth of the air compressor market in South Africa.

Additionally, South Africa Vision 2030 investing $75 billion in 2021, for construction activities would further anticipate the demand for pneumatic tools and thereby lead to an increased demand for air compressors during the forecast period. The South African government under Automotive Master Plan (2021-2035) has set a target of having 140 million, vehicles produced annually by 2035 and this is expected to create a significant market opportunity for air compressors in the long run.

Market by Types

In South Africa, stationary air compressor holds the largest revenue share in 2022 as the majority of the demand emerging from the industrial and mining sector and stationery air compressor delivers more power and higher air volumes, making them suitable for heavy-duty applications.

Market by Lubrication

Oil-injected air compressors acquire the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to their high efficiency, durability, and less noise. The oil in these air compressors also helps lubricate and cool down the compressed air. Owing to the upcoming mega infrastructural projects Mooikloof Mega Smart City 1st Phase, Lanseria Smart City oil-injected air compressors would dominate the market.

Market by Technology

Rotary air compressor dominates the South Africa air compressor market for the year 2022 as rotary air compressors are highly efficient, and easier to maintain unlike reciprocating compressors which discharge air intermittently. Moreover, owing to the usage of rotary air compressors by varied industry verticals which include automotive, mining, infrastructure and others in the country, rotary air compressors would continue to dominate the air compressors in terms of revenue and volume.

Market by Applications

Industrial application dominated the market revenues in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well on account of its significant contribution to GDP. Moreover, the ongoing mining projects Moab Khotsong Mine, and Kusasalethu Mine would contribute towards the positive growth of mining applications in South Africa.

Market Segmentation



By Types

Portable

Stationary

By Lubrication

Oil Injected

Oil Free

By Technology

Rotary

Up to 75kW

76-160kW

Above 160kW

Centrifugal

Up to 500kW

Above 500kW

Reciprocating

Up to 10kW

Above 10kW

By Applications

Industrial

Construction

Mining

Food & Beverages

Others (Petrochemicals, oil and gas, etc.)

