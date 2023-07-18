South Africa Air Purifiers Markets, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2018-2023 & 2023-2028

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type (HEPA, Prefilter + HEPA, Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon, and Others (HEPA + Ionizer, Prefilter + Activated Carbon, Prefilter)), By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Africa air purifier market is witnessing high demand due to the increased incidence of airborne diseases and the fast-rising pollution levels in various South African cities.

Additionally, it is projected that growing consumer awareness of airborne diseases' hazards and changes in lifestyle brought on by increased per capita income will fuel the country's air purifier industry.



As per the data published by Chemical & Engineering News, according to a modeling study conducted by researchers at NASA, air pollution causes roughly 780,000 premature deaths annually in the country. Moreover, as per the data published in Africa News, the high air pollution levels in Johannesburg have reduced life expectancy by 3.2 years.

Additionally, the article mentioned that the tissues' inflammatory reaction is aggravated by pollution. It causes several diseases, including lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, lower respiratory tract infections, ischemic heart disease, and strokes.

Asthma in children and adults has been seen to be on the rise, and their symptoms are getting worse. In terms of asthma mortality, South Africa is rated sixth in the world. In South Africa, an average of 41 kg of plastic garbage is produced annually. Thus, with this high level of waste discharge, 40% of the plastic waste is disposed of in landfills, and the uncollected waste is burnt.

The increase in the burning of plastic waste is significantly contributing to the increasing level of air pollution in the country. Thus, degrading air quality, which is leading to various diseases, is positively impacting the demand for air purifiers in the country.



According to a report, many people in South Africa use coal or wood burning for cooking and heating. The smoke produced by this burning process tends to pollute the air inside their homes. Moreover, the air pollution level in the country is witnessing rapid growth as most low-income residential areas in South Africa are exposed to on-road vehicle particle emissions, which range from 4% to 16% of ambient pollution and 9% to 55% of indoor particulate concentrations.

Since 80% of the roads in these low-income residential areas are unpaved, most of the towns there suffer from excessive pollution. Thus, with the increasing air pollution level, people are installing air purifiers at residential and commercial places for better air quality.



Pollution from Mining Activities is Fueling the Market Growth



In South Africa, the country's economy has benefited greatly from the extraction of gold, coal, and other natural resources, but these mining activities have led to increased air pollution. Moreover, an estimated 1.6 million people reside close to mine dumps.

As a result, residents of these locations are directly exposed to air pollution and develop different diseases such as asthma, pneumonia, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, wheeze, and chronic cough, which is a common occurrence among young and elderly people. Thus, with the rise in air pollution caused by mining activities, people prefer to buy air purifiers at their homes, thus, resulting in increased demand for air purifiers in the country.



Increasing Pollution from Power Plants is Driving the Market Growth



In South Africa, the pollution level is increasing owing to the rising harmful emissions from power plants. In Middelburg, there are coal mines, coal-fired power plants, petrochemical facilities, metal smelters, chemical producers, and other industrial complexes which are releasing high levels of pollutants into the environment.



Increasing Government Initiatives to Drive the Market Growth



To curb the air pollution level in the country, the government is adopting different methods and introducing new initiatives. As per the South African government website, The Western Cape Air Quality Management Plan (2021-2025) was recently approved by the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning of the Western Cape Government in an effort to reduce air pollution nationwide.

Moreover, the government is planning to invest USD 0.58 million to develop an air quality monitoring network. Thus, with the increasing government initiatives, people in South Africa prefer to buy air purifiers for clean air at homes and commercial places.

