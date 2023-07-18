South Africa Air Purifiers Markets, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2018-2023 & 2023-2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type (HEPA, Prefilter + HEPA, Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon, and Others (HEPA + Ionizer, Prefilter + Activated Carbon, Prefilter)), By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Africa air purifier market is witnessing high demand due to the increased incidence of airborne diseases and the fast-rising pollution levels in various South African cities.

Additionally, it is projected that growing consumer awareness of airborne diseases' hazards and changes in lifestyle brought on by increased per capita income will fuel the country's air purifier industry.

As per the data published by Chemical & Engineering News, according to a modeling study conducted by researchers at NASA, air pollution causes roughly 780,000 premature deaths annually in the country. Moreover, as per the data published in Africa News, the high air pollution levels in Johannesburg have reduced life expectancy by 3.2 years.

Additionally, the article mentioned that the tissues' inflammatory reaction is aggravated by pollution. It causes several diseases, including lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, lower respiratory tract infections, ischemic heart disease, and strokes.

Asthma in children and adults has been seen to be on the rise, and their symptoms are getting worse. In terms of asthma mortality, South Africa is rated sixth in the world. In South Africa, an average of 41 kg of plastic garbage is produced annually. Thus, with this high level of waste discharge, 40% of the plastic waste is disposed of in landfills, and the uncollected waste is burnt.

The increase in the burning of plastic waste is significantly contributing to the increasing level of air pollution in the country. Thus, degrading air quality, which is leading to various diseases, is positively impacting the demand for air purifiers in the country.

According to a report, many people in South Africa use coal or wood burning for cooking and heating. The smoke produced by this burning process tends to pollute the air inside their homes. Moreover, the air pollution level in the country is witnessing rapid growth as most low-income residential areas in South Africa are exposed to on-road vehicle particle emissions, which range from 4% to 16% of ambient pollution and 9% to 55% of indoor particulate concentrations.

Since 80% of the roads in these low-income residential areas are unpaved, most of the towns there suffer from excessive pollution. Thus, with the increasing air pollution level, people are installing air purifiers at residential and commercial places for better air quality.

Pollution from Mining Activities is Fueling the Market Growth

In South Africa, the country's economy has benefited greatly from the extraction of gold, coal, and other natural resources, but these mining activities have led to increased air pollution. Moreover, an estimated 1.6 million people reside close to mine dumps.

As a result, residents of these locations are directly exposed to air pollution and develop different diseases such as asthma, pneumonia, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, wheeze, and chronic cough, which is a common occurrence among young and elderly people. Thus, with the rise in air pollution caused by mining activities, people prefer to buy air purifiers at their homes, thus, resulting in increased demand for air purifiers in the country.

Increasing Pollution from Power Plants is Driving the Market Growth

In South Africa, the pollution level is increasing owing to the rising harmful emissions from power plants. In Middelburg, there are coal mines, coal-fired power plants, petrochemical facilities, metal smelters, chemical producers, and other industrial complexes which are releasing high levels of pollutants into the environment. 

Increasing Government Initiatives to Drive the Market Growth

To curb the air pollution level in the country, the government is adopting different methods and introducing new initiatives. As per the South African government website, The Western Cape Air Quality Management Plan (2021-2025) was recently approved by the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning of the Western Cape Government in an effort to reduce air pollution nationwide.

Moreover, the government is planning to invest USD 0.58 million to develop an air quality monitoring network. Thus, with the increasing government initiatives, people in South Africa prefer to buy air purifiers for clean air at homes and commercial places.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Number of Government Initiatives
  • Increasing Mining Activities
  • Pollution From Power Plants

Market Trends & Developments

  • Increasing Efficiency Through Technological Advancements
  • Rising Number of Domestic Brands
  • Growing Demand from Commercial Sector
  • Increasing Focus on Health
  • Rapid Increase in Air Pollution

Challenges

  • Requires Frequent Maintenance
  • Clogged Filters

Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)

  • Sample Size Determination
  • Respondent Demographics
  • Brand Awareness
  • Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
  • Brand Satisfaction
  • Challenges Faced Post Purchase

Impact of COVID-19 on South Africa Air Purifiers Market

  • Impact Assessment Model
  • Key Segments Impacted
  • Key Regions Impacted
  • Key Distribution Channel Impacted

Company Profiles

  • Daikin Air Conditioning South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Honeywell Automation & Control Solutions South Africa Pty. Ltd.
  • Philips South Africa (Pty) Limited
  • Unilever South Africa Proprietary Limited
  • MIA South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE
  • Samsung Electronics South Africa Proprietary Limited
  • Sharp Middle East FZE

Report Scope:

South Africa Air Purifier Market by Filter Type:

  • HEPA
  • Prefilter + HEPA
  • Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon
  • Others

South Africa Air Purifier Market, by End Use:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

South Africa Air Purifier Market, by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Multi Branded Stores
  • Electronic Stores
  • Online
  • Others

South Africa Air Purifier Market by Region:

  • Gauteng
  • KwaZulu-Natal
  • Western Cape
  • Eastern Cape
  • Rest of South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbqzu6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Airport Lounge Access Market Report 2023-2028: Analysis By Ownership, Access Method, Application, Region, & Country

Surging Demand for Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Roofing Drives US Roofing Market in 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.