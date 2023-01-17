South Africa Air Transport and Ground-Handling Services Market Report 2022: State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Competitive Landscape, Outlook, Industry Associations

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Air Transport Industry and Aviation Ground-Handling Services in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is on the air transport industry and aviation ground-handling services in South Africa.

It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector, flight, passenger and cargo volumes, the performance and state of notable players, corporate actions and developments.

The passenger and cargo air transport industry has been brought to the brink of collapse during two years of the pandemic. Its recovery, although underway, has been hampered by high ticket prices due to the collapse of airlines which has reduced the industry's capacity, and soaring fuel prices.

There are profiles of 44 companies including state-owned SAA and Air Traffic and Navigation Services, international airlines such as Qantas and Singapore Airlines, African airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines, ground handling companies including NAS Colossal Aviation Services and Swissport South Africa and cargo-handling companies such as Menzies Aviation and Bidair Cargo.

With the failure of airlines such as Comair, SAA and SA Express and the grounding of low-cost airlines, the air transport landscape has changed significantly. FlySafair, Airlink and CemAir have strengthened their positions. Air cargo airlines have recovered more quickly than passenger airlines, while private business jet airlines have also experienced growth.



Reduced Seats



The suspension of flights by various airlines reduced the size of the scheduled flights industry. SAA has resumed flights with eight aircraft compared to 28 in 2019, and only three domestic routes. The suspension of Comair's operations in May 2022 meant a further 12 British Airways and 10 Kulula aircraft were grounded. While CemAir and FlySafair have expanded their fleets, the industry is still substantially smaller than it was at the beginning of 2019.



Competition



Commentators believe that South African air passenger transport is entering a period of level playing fields after generations in which state-owned airlines enjoyed a privileged position. A number of collapsed airlines have blamed the favoured position of state-owned airlines for their failures. As the entire industry is smaller, there are a number of secondary routes in which carriers have a monopoly.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Aviation Safety

6.5. Environmental Issues

6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.7. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDIX - South African Airports, Aerodromes, Air Bases and Airfields

APPENDIX 2 - Summary of Notable Players

Air Transport

Operation of Airports, Flying Fields and Air Navigation Facilities

Company Profiles

ACS Air Charter (Pty) Ltd

Air France-KLM SA

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Ltd

Air-Tec Aviation Maintenance (Pty) Ltd

Airlink (Pty) Ltd

Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd

Alitalia - Societa Aerea Italiana S.p.A.

Bidair Cargo (Pty) Ltd

British Airways PLC

C and G Air CC

Capital Air (Pty) Ltd

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd

Cem Air (Pty) Ltd

Dellaria Leasing (Pty) Ltd

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Emirates Group (The)

Ethiopian Airlines Group

Etihad Airways PJSC

ExecuJet Aviation (Pty) Ltd

Fair Aviation (Pty) Ltd

Federal Airlines (Pty) Ltd

Global Aviation Operations (Pty) Ltd

Lanseria International Airport (Pty) Ltd

Mango Airlines SOC Ltd

Menzies Aviation ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd MH Aviation Services (Pty) Ltd

NAS Colossal Aviation Services (Pty) Ltd

National Airways Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Owenair (Pty) Ltd

Primkop Airport Management (Pty) Ltd

Qantas Airways Ltd

Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C.

S R S Aviation (Pty) Ltd

Safair Operations (Pty) Ltd

Sahara African Aviation Maintenance (Pty) Ltd

Singapore Airlines Ltd

Solenta Aviation (Pty) Ltd

South African Airways SOC Ltd

Star Air Maintenance (Pty) Ltd

Swissport South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Turk Hava Yollari AO

United Charter Services (Pty) Ltd

Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd

Zenith Air CC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5167av

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets