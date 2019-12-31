South Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2019-2022 - Consumers in South Africa Prefer to Use Smartphones Over Computers When Buying Online
The "South Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reveals the top market trends and projections for the online shopping sector in this country.
M-Commerce drives the growth of online shopping in South Africa
With just around 1% of retail sales online, B2C E-Commerce market in South Africa has a high growth potential. With Internet and online shopper penetration rates rising, B2C E-Commerce sales in South Africa are projected to reach new heights by 2022. The top market trend driving future growth is mobile shopping: consumers in South Africa prefer to use smartphones over computers when buying online, according to a recent survey cited by the report.
Leading international and local players in South African E-Commerce
The leading product categories purchased by South Africans online include clothing, books and beauty products. When shopping online, consumers in this country prefer local E-Commerce platforms like Takealot and Bidorbuy, although the share of those shoppers who buy internationally is also significant. The top destination for international shopping is Amazon, according to rankings contained in the report.
Questions Answered in this Report
- What is the current state and the prospects of B2C E-Commerce in South Africa?
- How does the infrastructure necessary for evolvement of online retail develop in South Africa?
- What are the major B2C E-Commerce trends in South Africa?
- Which product categories are most purchased by online shoppers in this country?
- Who are the key competitors in South Africa's E-Commerce?
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Inc.
- Bidorbuy.com Inc.
- DHL Worldwide Express
- GumTree.com Limited
- Jumia Technologies AG
- Naspers Ltd.
- OLX Inc.
- Spree Commerce Inc.
- Superbalist Pty. Ltd.
- Takealot Online Pty. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Overview & International Comparisons
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, May 2019
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, by Selected Countries Worldwide, incl. South Africa, in %, 2018e
- Internet Penetration in South Africa, in % of Individuals, Compared to Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, 2017
- Internet Penetration in South Africa, in % of Population, Compared to Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, 2017 - 2022f
- Breakdown of Mobile Phone Ownership in South Africa, by Smartphone, Other Mobile Phone and No Mobile Phone, in % of Adults, Compared to Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, 2017
3. Trends
- Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
- Devices Used for Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2018e
- Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Individuals, 2018
- Webrooming and Showrooming Penetration, in % of Internet Users, September 2018
- Cross-Border Online Shoppers Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, 12 Months to May 2018
- Top 3 Countries Purchased from in Cross-Border Online Shopping, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers in South Africa, May 2018
- Top Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
4. Sales & Shares
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in ZAR billion, 2016 - 2023f
- B2C E-Commerce's Share of Total Retail Sales, 2018 - 2023f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in ZAR billion, 2015 - 2020f
- B2C E-Commerce's Share of Total Retail Sales, 2018 & 2022f
5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
- Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f
- Online Shoppers Penetration, in % of Internet Users, August 2018
- Breakdown of Frequency of Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2018
- Breakdown of Barriers to E-Commerce, in % of Internet Users Who Do Not Shop Online, August 2018
6. Products
- Breakdown of Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2018
- Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018
7. Payment
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
- Payment Methods Used in Cross-Border E-Commerce, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
- Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018
8. Delivery
- Breakdown of Factors That Would Encourage to Shop Online More, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2018
- Delivery-Related Barriers to Cross-Border Shopping, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
- Breakdown of Delivery Methods Used in Online Shopping, in % Online Shoppers, 2018e
9. Players
- B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, May 2019
- Top 5 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Website Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, South Africa's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, March 2019
