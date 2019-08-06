South Africa Basic Precious and Non-Ferrous Metals Manufacturing Market 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufacture of Basic Precious and Non-Ferrous Metals in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa was the world's largest producer of primary platinum and rhodium, and the second-largest producer of primary palladium in 2018, and it exported 900.9 kilotons of these metals to the value of US$14.2bn in 2017. The most vertically-integrated companies in this sector are the platinum group metals producers Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats) and Lonmin, copper producer Palabora Copper and aluminium producer South32.

Mixed Fortunes:

The volume of non-ferrous metal products (which includes precious metals) produced decreased by 4.4% between February 2018 and February 2019, while the sales value of these products at current prices rose by 15.6% over the same period. According to the latest Industrial Policy Action Plan, producers of platinum group metals are faced with the challenge of developing future demand for the metals. Department of Mineral Resources figures show that South Africa's production of platinum group metals increased by 3.9% to 270.6t in 2018.

Report Coverage:

This report covers the manufacture of basic precious and non-ferrous metals, and includes information on the size and state of the sector, production sales and export data, corporate actions and factors influencing the sector. There are 37 comprehensive profiles of industry players including the major producers such as Amplats, Implats, Lonmin, Sibanye and Gold Fields.



Other companies profiled include Manganese Metal Company, the world's only producer of high-grade electrolytic manganese metal (EMM) outside China, and the largest producer of selenium-free EMM in the world and Rand Refinery, which is increasingly sourcing feedstock outside South Africa as local gold production declines.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size of the Industry



4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Rising Input Costs

5.3. Inconsistent Supply of and Increasing Cost of Electricity

5.4. Environmental Concerns

5.5. Government Support

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Labour



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Companies Mentioned



African Rainbow Minerals Platinum (Pty) Ltd

Afrisol (Pty) Ltd

Andulela Investment Holdings Ltd

Anglo American Platinum Ltd

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd

Cape Precious Metals (Pty) Ltd

Copalcor (Pty) Ltd

Eggerding South Africa (Pty) Ltd

EVRAZ Highveld Steel and Vanadium Ltd

Exxaro Resources Ltd

Finegold Laboratory Services CC

Foskor (Pty) Ltd

Gauteng Refinery (Pty) Ltd

Glencore Operations South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Gold Fields Ltd

Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd

Hillside aluminium (Pty) Ltd

Hulamin Ltd

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

Lonmin Plc

Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd

Metal Concentrators SA (Pty) Ltd

Nimag (Pty) Ltd

Non-Ferrous Metal Works (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Northam Platinum Ltd

Palabora Copper (Pty) Ltd

Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd

Richards Bay Titanium (Pty) Ltd

RMC Minerals CC

SA Metal Group (Pty) Ltd

SA Precious Metals (Pty) Ltd

Sibanye Gold Ltd

SMT Afritech (Pty) Ltd

South32

Steenkampskraal Holdings Ltd

Village Main Reef (Pty) Ltd

Wispeco (Pty) Ltd

Zimco Group (Pty) Ltd

