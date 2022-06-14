South Africa Broadcasting Industry and Decoders Manufacturing Report 2022: Streaming is Disrupting Television, However High Churn Rate of Subscribers

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Broadcasting Industry and Manufacture of Decoders in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital platforms have been evolving and consumer behaviour and preferences are shifting in terms of how people consume content. TV and radio broadcasting is now made up of many subscription/pay TV, free-to-air, satellite, commercial, and community broadcasters, over the top providers and subscription on demand players. Companies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify are disrupting the industry which for many years was dominated by the SABC, eMedia and MultiChoice's DStv.

Plans since 2015 to switch from analogue terrestrial television to digital transmission and distribute free digital set-top boxes to households earning less than R3,500 has still not been completed.



There has been no detailed radio audience data for well over a year, and the survey methodology was changed by the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa, making it impossible for industry players to discern meaningful trends. However, radio continues to play a major role for the dissemination of news, information and entertainment. Commercial radio services are diversifying their content through podcasts, some of which are sponsored.



The rapidly-growing streaming market includes international players such as Netflix and Amazon, and local companies MultiChoice, eMedia, Telkom, and Vodacom, which all offer streaming services that provide on-demand access to TV shows and movies. Research indicates that while streaming is disrupting television, it is less profitable. Internationally, there is a high churn rate of subscribers and while people are attracted to streaming by the content, they often leave due to cost.



The report focuses on the television and radio broadcasting industry and the manufacture of decoders in South Africa. It includes information on the public and private broadcasters, digital migration, viewership and listenership trends, the performance of major players, regulation and developments.

There are profiles of 33 companies including major players such as the SABC and MultiChoice, streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon, set-top box manufacturers including CZ Electronics and community stations including Soweto Community Television and Unitra Community Radio.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size Of The Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors And Pain Points



3. Local

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Trade

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development And Social Economic Development



4. Africa



5. International



6. Influencing Factors

6.1. Covid-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Migration To Digital Terrestrial Television And Set-Top Boxes

6.4. Labour

6.5. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation

6.6. Loadshedding



7. Competitive Environment

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure Of The Industry

7.3. Barriers To Entry



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Outlook



10. Industry Associations





Company Profiles - Broadcasting - Television

Amazon

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Cape Town Community TV Collective

E Sat Tv (Pty) Ltd

E TV (Pty) Ltd

Faith Broadcasting Investments NPC

Multichoice Group Ltd

Netflix Inc

On Digital Media (Pty) Ltd

Platco Digital (Pty) Ltd

South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Ltd

Soweto Community Television NPC

TBN Broadcasting In Africa NPC

Zatocron (Pty) Ltd

Company Profiles - Radio

Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Cape Town Radio (Pty) Ltd

CCFM Trust

Central Media Group (Pty) Ltd

Hot 1027 FM (Pty) Ltd

Jacaranda FM (Pty) Ltd

Kagiso Media (Pty) Ltd

Kasie FM NPC

Kaya FM (Pty) Ltd

Muslim Broadcasting Corporation Trust

Primedia (Pty) Ltd

Radio Heart 104 9 (Pty) Ltd

Radio Igagasi 99 5 (Pty) Ltd

Radio Tygerberg 104Fm NPC

South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Ltd

Thetha FM Broadcasting Foundation NPC

Umoya Communications (Pty) Ltd

Unitra Community Radio NPC

Vukani Community Media NPC

Yired (Pty) Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gfokn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets