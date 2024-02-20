South Africa Cereals and Crops Growing Industry Report 2023: Growing Opportunities in the Development of Hemp Amidst New Regulations

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growing of Cereals and Other Crops in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on growing cereals and other related crops includes information on cereal grains such as maize, wheat, soya beans, dry beans, sorghum, oilseeds, barley, oats and hemp.

South Africa's cereals and related crops industry has enjoyed three strong production years, underpinned by favourable weather conditions and high international producer prices.



It includes information on where crops are grown, the size of the industry in terms of revenue and production, state of the industry, notable players, trade, technology and innovation, input costs and the industry's outlook. There are profiles of 20 companies including grower associations such as Grain South Africa and SA Canegrowers, agricultural companies such as AFGRI, BKB, Kaap Agri and Senwes, and hemp industry players such as Afrimat Hemp and Hemp Africa SA.

Several global crises caused sharp rises in grain and oilseed prices, driving the value of South African crops higher at a time of record production volumes. Oilseed production has been strengthened by processing investments, particularly in soya beans, leading to import substitution. Drier summers ahead will likely favour sunflower seeds and soya beans. As international prices decline and the weather becomes less favourable, grain producers face numerous challenges from the economic and political climate, particularly the electricity crisis and poorly-performing ports.

Outlook



Cereal producers are in the throes of a fourth boom season after higher-than-average rains, the introduction of new seed varieties, and sustained high international commodity prices. Disruptions to grain and oilseed supply from the Black Sea region seem to have stabilised while improved weather conditions in the United States and Brazil have led to increased global stocks of summer and winter cereals, which will put downward pressure on producer prices.

The impact of worsening growing conditions and reducing producer prices is expected to be exacerbated by sticky input costs. Grain and oilseed producers are well-capitalised and may invest in improved yield to mitigate against margin pressure. Drier summers will favour oilseed production. Report Coverage



Trends



Debt reduction and improved cashflow. Increased demand from the animal feed industry. New regulations for commercialisation of hemp led to uptake of hemp farming. Reducing consumer buying power is leading to increased demand for cereals.

Significant investments in oilseed crushing, caking, and refining leading to rapid import substitution. Summer crops have attained record production levels over three wet seasons at a time of high international commodity prices, resulting in improved profitability. Winter grains have benefited from improved yields and higher producer prices.

Opportunities



Digital transformation can improve efficiencies and reduce operating costs.



Development of a local industrial hemp value chain. Export markets, particularly Asia. Growth potential of canola, preferred by consumers for its health qualities. Improved profitability and liquidity can help improve resilience. Increased local production of oilseeds. Increased malt barley production to meet the demand of a new SA Breweries malt processing plant. Increased trade with the rest of continent through the African Continental Free Trade Area.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

AFGRI Agri Services (Pty) Ltd

Afrimat Hemp (Pty) Ltd

BKB Ltd

Dry Bean Producers' Organisation

Grain South Africa

Griekwaland Wes Korporatief Ltd

Hemp Africa SA (Pty) Ltd

Hemp Vest Africa (Pty) Ltd

Hemporium (Pty) Ltd

Kaap Agri Bedryf Ltd

NWK Ltd

Oos Vrystaat Kaap Bedryf Ltd

Overberg Agri Bedrywe (Pty) Ltd

Sentraal-Suid Kooperasie Beperk Primary Co-Operative Ltd

Senwes Ltd

Silostrat (Pty) Ltd

South African Breweries Maltings (Pty) Ltd (The)

South African Cane Growers Association NPC

TWK Agri (Pty) Ltd

VKB Beleggings (Pty) Ltd

