South Africa Coal and Lignite Mining and Coal Testing Laboratories Market Report 2020 with Profiles of Anglo, Exxaro Resources, Glencore, Sasol, Seriti Resources, South32, Wescoal, Kuyasa Mining

This report focuses on the South African coal mining sector and coal testing laboratories, and includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, production and trade statistics and notable developments.

There are profiles of 47 companies including the six major local coal producers, Anglo, Exxaro Resources, Glencore, Sasol, Seriti Resources and South32. Other profiles include Wescoal and Kuyasa Mining and companies involved in testing such as Noko Analytical Services and Intertek.

The Coal Mining Sector and Coal Testing Laboratories in South Africa:

The South African coal mining sector, which employs more than 92,000 people, produced 254.3 million tons of coal, in 2019 and exported 78.6 million tons, with the combined value of local sales and exports totalling R139.3bn. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on coal supply and demand, low economic growth in export markets, and growing international opposition to coal mining and coal-fired power generation because of environmental concerns, are some of the challenges faced by the coal mining sector.



Lockdown Challenges:

The lockdown caused local demand to decrease, with some coal producers also selling exportable coal domestically because of low export prices. This caused an oversupply of coal in the local market which pushed prices down. Under lockdown regulations, mines supplying coal to Eskom were allowed to operate normally, while other coal producers had to place their operations on care and maintenance in the first phase of lockdown, and then resume operations incrementally.



Coal for Energy:

More than 70% of South Africa's primary energy needs, from electricity generation to steel production and brickmaking, were provided by coal in 2019. Thermal coal, or steam coal, is mainly used in electricity generation, while metallurgical coal is mostly used in steel production. In the latest Integrated Resource Plan, coal will be used to provide 59% of South Africa's electricity generating capacity by 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Environmental Concerns

5.4. Rising Input Costs

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Inadequate Rail Infrastructure

5.7. Mine Safety

5.8. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS

Mining of Coal and Lignite

Coal Testing Laboratories

Company Profiles - Mining Of Coal And Lignite

African Exploration Mining And Finance Corporation Soc Ltd

Anglo Operations (Pty) Ltd

Anker Coal And Mineral Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Arm Coal (Pty) Ltd

Arnot Opco (Pty) Ltd

Black Royalty Minerals (Pty) Ltd

Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd

Buffalo Coal Corporation

Canyon Coal (Pty) Ltd

Exxaro Resources Ltd

Glencore Plc

Izimbiwa Coal (Pty) Ltd

Kangra Coal (Pty) Ltd

Kuyasa Mining (Pty) Ltd

Londani Coal (Pty) Ltd

Lurco Group South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Mbuyelo Coal (Pty) Ltd

Mc Mining Ltd

Mmakau Mining (Pty) Ltd

Petmin (Pty) Ltd

Resource Generation Ltd

Sasol Ltd

Seriti Resources Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Shiva Uranium (Pty) Ltd

South32 Ltd

Umcebo Mining (Pty) Ltd

Unicorn Capital Partners Ltd

Universal Coal And Energy Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Wescoal Holdings Ltd

Zarbon Coal (Pty) Ltd

Company Profiles - Coal Testing Laboratories

Als Chemex South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bureau Veritas Testing And Inspections South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Chem-Science Laboratories (Pty) Ltd

Cotecna South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Council For Mineral Technology

Eskom Holdings Soc Ltd

Glencore Operations South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Intertek Testing Services ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Mbe Minerals (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Mitra S K South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Noko Analytical Services CC

Sasol Ltd

Sgs South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Sibonisiwe Coal Laboratory Services CC

Siza Coal Services (Pty) Ltd

South African Bureau Of Standards

Uis Analytical Services (Pty) Ltd

Umzamowonke Trading And Projects 25 CC

