South Africa Coal and Lignite Mining and Coal Testing Laboratories Market Report 2020 with Profiles of Anglo, Exxaro Resources, Glencore, Sasol, Seriti Resources, South32, Wescoal, Kuyasa Mining
DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Mining of Coal and Lignite and Coal Testing Laboratories in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the South African coal mining sector and coal testing laboratories, and includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, production and trade statistics and notable developments.
There are profiles of 47 companies including the six major local coal producers, Anglo, Exxaro Resources, Glencore, Sasol, Seriti Resources and South32. Other profiles include Wescoal and Kuyasa Mining and companies involved in testing such as Noko Analytical Services and Intertek.
The Coal Mining Sector and Coal Testing Laboratories in South Africa:
The South African coal mining sector, which employs more than 92,000 people, produced 254.3 million tons of coal, in 2019 and exported 78.6 million tons, with the combined value of local sales and exports totalling R139.3bn. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on coal supply and demand, low economic growth in export markets, and growing international opposition to coal mining and coal-fired power generation because of environmental concerns, are some of the challenges faced by the coal mining sector.
Lockdown Challenges:
The lockdown caused local demand to decrease, with some coal producers also selling exportable coal domestically because of low export prices. This caused an oversupply of coal in the local market which pushed prices down. Under lockdown regulations, mines supplying coal to Eskom were allowed to operate normally, while other coal producers had to place their operations on care and maintenance in the first phase of lockdown, and then resume operations incrementally.
Coal for Energy:
More than 70% of South Africa's primary energy needs, from electricity generation to steel production and brickmaking, were provided by coal in 2019. Thermal coal, or steam coal, is mainly used in electricity generation, while metallurgical coal is mostly used in steel production. In the latest Integrated Resource Plan, coal will be used to provide 59% of South Africa's electricity generating capacity by 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Trade
4.1.2. Corporate Actions
4.1.3. Regulations
4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Environmental Concerns
5.4. Rising Input Costs
5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.6. Inadequate Rail Infrastructure
5.7. Mine Safety
5.8. Labour
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
APPENDIX - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS
- Mining of Coal and Lignite
- Coal Testing Laboratories
- Company Profiles - Mining Of Coal And Lignite
- African Exploration Mining And Finance Corporation Soc Ltd
- Anglo Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Anker Coal And Mineral Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Arm Coal (Pty) Ltd
- Arnot Opco (Pty) Ltd
- Black Royalty Minerals (Pty) Ltd
- Black Wattle Colliery (Pty) Ltd
- Buffalo Coal Corporation
- Canyon Coal (Pty) Ltd
- Exxaro Resources Ltd
- Glencore Plc
- Izimbiwa Coal (Pty) Ltd
- Kangra Coal (Pty) Ltd
- Kuyasa Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Londani Coal (Pty) Ltd
- Lurco Group South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Mbuyelo Coal (Pty) Ltd
- Mc Mining Ltd
- Mmakau Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Petmin (Pty) Ltd
- Resource Generation Ltd
- Sasol Ltd
- Seriti Resources Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Shiva Uranium (Pty) Ltd
- South32 Ltd
- Umcebo Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Unicorn Capital Partners Ltd
- Universal Coal And Energy Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Wescoal Holdings Ltd
- Zarbon Coal (Pty) Ltd
- Company Profiles - Coal Testing Laboratories
- Als Chemex South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Bureau Veritas Testing And Inspections South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Chem-Science Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Cotecna South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Council For Mineral Technology
- Eskom Holdings Soc Ltd
- Glencore Operations South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Intertek Testing Services (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Mbe Minerals (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Mitra S K South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Noko Analytical Services CC
- Sasol Ltd
- Sgs South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sibonisiwe Coal Laboratory Services CC
- Siza Coal Services (Pty) Ltd
- South African Bureau Of Standards
- Uis Analytical Services (Pty) Ltd
- Umzamowonke Trading And Projects 25 CC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wysckb
