South Africa Coal Mining Industry Report 2023: Inadequate Infrastructure and Growing Opposition and Environmental Concerns Threatens Future Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Coal Mining Sector in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the coal industry in South Africa includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector including production, price and trade statistics, as well as information on the major players, developments and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 14 notable coal mining companies including Seriti Resources, Thungela Operations, Exxaro Resources, Sasol Mining, ARM Coal, Glencore and Canyon Coal. There are profiles of 10 coal testing laboratories including Mintek, the South African Bureau of Standards and Bureau Veritas Testing and Inspections South Africa.

Although South African coal production volumes have been decreasing over the past decade, sales have increased, largely due to rising prices. The country was ranked the seventh-largest coal producer and was the fifth-largest exporter by volume in 2021.

Low economic growth in South Africa, growing international opposition to coal mining and coal-fired power generation, Transnet's underperformance on the coal export line that limits export capacity, and Eskom's decommissioning of power stations are some of the challenges faced by the coal mining industry.

Environmental concerns pose a major challenge to coal mining. The burning of coal is the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions, and coal mining also has a severe impact on the environment extending beyond the immediate mining footprint. Mining companies are facing increasing pressure to cease their coal mining activities and some local financial institutions are scaling back their funding of coal mining projects.

Among the most significant issues affecting the industry are the inadequate infrastructure provided by Transnet to move export coal to Richards Bay Coal Terminal, and its underperformance on the line. Some coal producers use more expensive road transport to ports. Coal Companies have lost significant export opportunities. They have invested in drones and private security guards to reduce incidences of copper cable theft and vandalism on the rail line to the terminal.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Environmental Issues

6.3. Rail and Port Issues

6.4. Unforeseen Events

6.5. Mine Safety

6.6. Input Costs

6.7. Labour

6.8. Technology, R&D and Innovation

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES - Mining of Coal and Lignite

ARM Coal (Pty) Ltd

Canyon Coal (Pty) Ltd

Exxaro Resources Ltd

Glencore PLC

Kangra Coal (Pty) Ltd

MC Mining Ltd

Optimum Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd

Petmin (Pty) Ltd

Salungano Group Ltd

Sasol Mining Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Seriti Resources Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Thungela Operations (Pty) Ltd

Universal Coal and Energy Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Zululand Anthracite Colliery (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Coal Testing Laboratories

Bureau Veritas Testing and Inspections South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Cotecna South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Council for Mineral Technology

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

Glencore Operations South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Intertek Testing Services ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Mitra S K South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Noko Analytical Services CC

SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd South African Bureau of Standards

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzd6fn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets