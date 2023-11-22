South Africa Coal Mining Industry Report 2023: Inadequate Infrastructure and Growing Opposition and Environmental Concerns Threatens Future Growth Prospects

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Nov, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Coal Mining Sector in South Africa 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the coal industry in South Africa includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector including production, price and trade statistics, as well as information on the major players, developments and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 14 notable coal mining companies including Seriti Resources, Thungela Operations, Exxaro Resources, Sasol Mining, ARM Coal, Glencore and Canyon Coal. There are profiles of 10 coal testing laboratories including Mintek, the South African Bureau of Standards and Bureau Veritas Testing and Inspections South Africa.

Although South African coal production volumes have been decreasing over the past decade, sales have increased, largely due to rising prices. The country was ranked the seventh-largest coal producer and was the fifth-largest exporter by volume in 2021.

Low economic growth in South Africa, growing international opposition to coal mining and coal-fired power generation, Transnet's underperformance on the coal export line that limits export capacity, and Eskom's decommissioning of power stations are some of the challenges faced by the coal mining industry.

Environmental concerns pose a major challenge to coal mining. The burning of coal is the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions, and coal mining also has a severe impact on the environment extending beyond the immediate mining footprint. Mining companies are facing increasing pressure to cease their coal mining activities and some local financial institutions are scaling back their funding of coal mining projects.

Among the most significant issues affecting the industry are the inadequate infrastructure provided by Transnet to move export coal to Richards Bay Coal Terminal, and its underperformance on the line. Some coal producers use more expensive road transport to ports. Coal Companies have lost significant export opportunities. They have invested in drones and private security guards to reduce incidences of copper cable theft and vandalism on the rail line to the terminal.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Environmental Issues

6.3. Rail and Port Issues

6.4. Unforeseen Events

6.5. Mine Safety

6.6. Input Costs

6.7. Labour

6.8. Technology, R&D and Innovation

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES - Mining of Coal and Lignite

  • ARM Coal (Pty) Ltd
  • Canyon Coal (Pty) Ltd
  • Exxaro Resources Ltd
  • Glencore PLC
  • Kangra Coal (Pty) Ltd
  • MC Mining Ltd
  • Optimum Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd
  • Petmin (Pty) Ltd
  • Salungano Group Ltd
  • Sasol Mining Holdings (Pty) Ltd
  • Seriti Resources Holdings (Pty) Ltd
  • Thungela Operations (Pty) Ltd
  • Universal Coal and Energy Holdings South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Zululand Anthracite Colliery (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Coal Testing Laboratories

  • Bureau Veritas Testing and Inspections South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Cotecna South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Council for Mineral Technology
  • Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd
  • Glencore Operations South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Intertek Testing Services (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
  • Mitra S K South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Noko Analytical Services CC
  • SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • South African Bureau of Standards

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzd6fn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Organoids Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Increasing Demand for Tumor Modeling and Biobanking and Rising Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models

Global Organoids Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Increasing Demand for Tumor Modeling and Biobanking and Rising Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models

The "Organoids Market Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis By Type, Application, Source, and Geography" report has been added to...
Global Mass Notification Systems Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions Presents New Opportunities - Forecasts to 2026

Global Mass Notification Systems Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions Presents New Opportunities - Forecasts to 2026

The "Global Mass Notification Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Business Continuity and Management), Deployment...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.