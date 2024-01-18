South Africa Construction Analysis and Forecast Report 2023-2027: South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited Awarded 323 Road and Highway Tenders in FY 2022-23, a 168.2% increase Over FY 2021-22

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Jan, 2024, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South African construction industry was expected to grow by 2% in real terms in 2023, following a 3.4% annual decline in 2022, aided by an increase in transportation developments and the execution of renewable energy projects, with the infrastructure construction sector expected to grow by 3.3% and the energy and utilities construction sector expected to grow by 2.7% in 2023.

In April 2023, the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) awarded 323 road and highway tenders in the Financial Year (FY) 2022-23, with a total value of ZAR59 billion ($3.5 billion), a 168.2% increase over FY2021-22.

The South African construction industry's output is expected to grow by 1.9% in 2024, before recording an annual average rate of 3.6% between 2025 and 2027, supported by the developments of transport, energy, industrial and housing projects.

As part of the latest budget released in February 2023, the consolidated government spending will amount to ZAR7.1 trillion ($424.4 billion) from FY2023-24 to FY2025-26. Of the total, the major allocations are ZAR233.1 billion ($13.9 billion) on road infrastructure, ZAR121.3 billion ($7.3 billion) for water infrastructure and ZAR45.9 billion ($2.7 billion) for housing infrastructure during the same period.

The report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the South African construction industry, including:

  • The South African construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity
  • Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the South African construction industry
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.
  • Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in South Africa, featuring details of key growth drivers.
  • Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.
  • Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Report Benefits

  • Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.
  • Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.
  • Understand the latest industry and market trends.
  • Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.
  • Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.
  • Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ai10gm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Drones in Disaster Relief Growth Analysis Report 2024: Focus on Use Cases in Disaster Relief Australia (DRA) and Notre Dame Cathedral - Paris, France

Drones in Disaster Relief Growth Analysis Report 2024: Focus on Use Cases in Disaster Relief Australia (DRA) and Notre Dame Cathedral - Paris, France

he "Growth Opportunities for Drones in Disaster Relief" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Globally, the security industry...
Next-gen Sequencing and Genomic Analysis Advancements Report 2024 - Enabling Precision Medicine through High-precision Sequencing Approaches

Next-gen Sequencing and Genomic Analysis Advancements Report 2024 - Enabling Precision Medicine through High-precision Sequencing Approaches

The "Advancements in Next-gen Sequencing and Genomic Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. New Research Publication...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.