South Africa Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2023-2028 - Digitalization Objectives and Catalyzing the Demand for Advanced Data Center Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dynamic landscape of South Africa's data center market presents a compelling narrative of growth and innovation. With projections indicating a remarkable surge, the market is poised to soar to an impressive value of $3.1 billion by 2028, from its $1.89 billion valuation in 2022, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 8.60%.

This report delves deep into the intricate facets of the South Africa data center industry, meticulously analyzing the existing and upcoming facilities, investments in critical infrastructure such as IT, electrical, and mechanical components, general construction, and adherence to tier standards.

As we navigate through this analysis, we shed light on market sizing and investment estimations across various segments. This surge in the data center sector finds its roots in South Africa's status as a hub for significant investments, positioning it as a frontrunner in the African data center landscape.

Notable industry players, including Africa Data Centres, Teraco (Digital Realty), and Vodacom, are pivotal forces in shaping this burgeoning sector. With cloud migration becoming a dominant trend, South African organizations are steering their operations towards the cloud, aligning with the nation's digitalization objectives and catalyzing the demand for advanced data center infrastructure.

Leading cloud service providers such as Huawei, AWS, Microsoft, and Oracle have firmly established their footprint in the country, underscoring the fervent appetite for cloud services among local enterprises. In tandem with this progression, the South African government is propelling initiatives to accelerate broadband and ultra-broadband adoption nationwide, exemplified by the strategic plan to phase out 2G and 3G networks by March 2025.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and South Africa colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in South Africa by colocation and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing South Africa data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in South Africa
  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 50
  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11
  • Coverage: 11+ Locations
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in South Africa
  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • The South African market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

  • How much is the South Africa data center market investment expected to grow?
  • What is the growth rate of the South Africa data center market?
  • How many data centers have been identified in South Africa?
  • What are the driving factors for the South Africa data center market?
  • Who are the key South Africa data center market investors?

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Atos
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • ZTE

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • Abbeydale
  • AECOM
  • Arup
  • b2 Architects
  • EDS Engineers
  • H&MV Engineering
  • Ingenium
  • ISF Group
  • ISG
  • LYT Architecture
  • MWK Engineering
  • Royal HaskoningDHV
  • Tri-Star Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Alfa Laval
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • Eaton
  • EVAPCO
  • Enlogic
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Master Power Technologies
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors:

  • Africa Data Centres
  • Digital Parks Africa
  • Teraco (Digital Realty)

New Entrants

  • Google
  • NTT Global Data Centres
  • Open Access Data Centres
  • Vantage Data Centers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
  • Johannesburg
  • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Rack Cabinets
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression
  • Physical Security
  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Geography

  • Johannesburg
  • Other Cities

