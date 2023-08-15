South Africa Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2023-2028 - Digitalization Objectives and Catalyzing the Demand for Advanced Data Center Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dynamic landscape of South Africa's data center market presents a compelling narrative of growth and innovation. With projections indicating a remarkable surge, the market is poised to soar to an impressive value of $3.1 billion by 2028, from its $1.89 billion valuation in 2022, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 8.60%.

This report delves deep into the intricate facets of the South Africa data center industry, meticulously analyzing the existing and upcoming facilities, investments in critical infrastructure such as IT, electrical, and mechanical components, general construction, and adherence to tier standards.

As we navigate through this analysis, we shed light on market sizing and investment estimations across various segments. This surge in the data center sector finds its roots in South Africa's status as a hub for significant investments, positioning it as a frontrunner in the African data center landscape.

Notable industry players, including Africa Data Centres, Teraco (Digital Realty), and Vodacom, are pivotal forces in shaping this burgeoning sector. With cloud migration becoming a dominant trend, South African organizations are steering their operations towards the cloud, aligning with the nation's digitalization objectives and catalyzing the demand for advanced data center infrastructure.

Leading cloud service providers such as Huawei, AWS, Microsoft, and Oracle have firmly established their footprint in the country, underscoring the fervent appetite for cloud services among local enterprises. In tandem with this progression, the South African government is propelling initiatives to accelerate broadband and ultra-broadband adoption nationwide, exemplified by the strategic plan to phase out 2G and 3G networks by March 2025.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and South Africa colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in South Africa by colocation and enterprise operators.

by colocation and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing South Africa data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in South Africa

Facilities Covered (Existing): 50

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11

Coverage: 11+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in South Africa

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The South African market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How much is the South Africa data center market investment expected to grow?

data center market investment expected to grow? What is the growth rate of the South Africa data center market?

data center market? How many data centers have been identified in South Africa ?

? What are the driving factors for the South Africa data center market?

data center market? Who are the key South Africa data center market investors?

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

ZTE

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Abbeydale

AECOM

Arup

b2 Architects

EDS Engineers

H&MV Engineering

Ingenium

ISF Group

ISG

LYT Architecture

MWK Engineering

Royal HaskoningDHV

Tri-Star Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors:

Africa Data Centres

Digital Parks Africa

Teraco (Digital Realty)

New Entrants

Google

NTT Global Data Centres

Open Access Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Johannesburg

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Johannesburg

Other Cities

