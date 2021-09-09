South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this South Africa data center market report.

South Africa data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15.17% during the period 2020−2026. South Africa data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 22 existing data centers and 3 upcoming facilities spread across Johannesburg, Cape Town, and other locations (Centurion, Durban, Kempton Park, Midrand, and Sandton).

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. South Africa is the leading colocation data center market in Africa, with high cloud-based service adoption, increased enterprise digitalization drive, and migration from on-premises facilities expected to drive the data center market in the country.

2. Johannesburg is the leading data center market in South Africa, with 11 unique third-party data center facilities accounting for over 70% of the existing power capacity, followed by Cape Town.

3. In 2020, Teraco Data Environments, Africa Data Centre, NTT Global Data Centers were the major data center investors in the country. For instance, Teraco Data Environments' JB1 and JB3 facilities added a space of over 43,000 square feet.

4. The South Africa market will witness the entry of global data center colocation service providers through independent data center developments and partnerships or via acquisitions by major colocation providers in the country. For instance, Stratus Data Centres and Pure Data Centres have planned to establish hyperscale data centers in the country.

5. Several companies have taken initiatives to install renewable energy sources. For example, companies such as Liquid Intelligent Technologies installed a 1.2 MW solar installation in its data center in Midrand, Johannesburg, with a combined carport and rooftop solar solutions.

South Africa Data Center Market – Segmentation

The server Infrastructure market in South Africa expects to grow due to increased investments in data center infrastructure. Big data and IoT-based applications are growing in the market, which will increase the demand for high-performance computing infrastructure.

expects to grow due to increased investments in data center infrastructure. Big data and IoT-based applications are growing in the market, which will increase the demand for high-performance computing infrastructure. Diesel generators are widely adopted among data center operators in South Africa , with a few operators installing Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems. NTT Global Data Centers Johannesburg 1 data center facility is equipped with N+1 redundant diesel generator.

, with a few operators installing Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems. NTT Global Data Centers Johannesburg 1 data center facility is equipped with N+1 redundant diesel generator. NTT Global Data Centers Johannesburg 1 data center facility is equipped with chilled water data suite cooling with air-cooled free-cooling chiller systems with N+1 redundancy. Africa Data Centres JHB1 and JHB2 data center facilities are equipped with CRAC units, with N+20 redundancy and N+2 redundancy, respectively.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

South Africa Data Center Market – Dynamics

In 2021, the Internet penetration rate in South Africa stands at around 65%, the number of internet users increased by 4.5% between January 2020 and January 2021. In January 2021, the number of social media users in South Africa was around 25 million, which constituted 41.90% of the total population in the country. There were over 100 million mobile connections in South Africa, which increased by 0.8 % between January 2020 and January 2021. WhatsApp and YouTube are the leading social media platforms in the country. Around 93% of internet users use these platforms, followed by Facebook, with over 27 million users. Instagram has witnessed significant growth in its user base, however, TikTok is the fastest growing social media platform in South Africa. The increasing penetration of the internet is aiding the growth of data center development in South Africa. Also, data centers in South Africa support enterprises across Africa, especially in neighboring countries such as Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Cloud Adoption driving Demand for Data Center Development

Implementation of Big Data Services and IoT to drive Data Center Investments

Increasing Procurement of Renewable Energy

5G Network and Smart Cities Initiatives Leading Data Center Deployment

South Africa Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Johannesburg



Cape Town



Other Locations

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

ZTE

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Abbeydale Projects

b2 Architects

EDS Engineers

H&MV Engineering

Ingenium Engineers

ISG

ISF Group

LYT Architecture

MWK Engineering

Royal HaskoningDHV

Tri-Star Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

EVAPCO

Enlogic

Legrand

Master Power Technologies

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Investors

Africa Data Centres

NTT Global Data Centers

Teraco Data Environments

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence