South Africa Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 50 Existing Data Centers and 11 Upcoming data Centers Featuring Key Investors/Operators

This database covers the South Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • As of December 2022, the population in the country was over 60.4 million, with an internet penetration rate of over 68%. Over 46% of them are active social media users.
  • The market also witnessed several new entrants in the market, such as NTT Global Data Centers, Vantage Data Centers, and Open Access Data Centres (OADC) developing data center facilities in the country.
  • In terms of operators, Teraco (Digital Reality) and Africa Data Centers contribute to more than 70% of the existing IT Load capacity in the South Africa Data Center Market.
  • Regarding geography, Johannesburg accounts for more than 60% of the existing rack capacity in the South Africa Data Center Market.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

  • Detailed Analysis of 50 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Kempton Park, Centurion, Midrand, Polokwane, Nelspruit, Rustenburg, Middleburg, Klerksdorp, Pinetown, Bloemfontein, Pietermaritzburg, East London, Gqeberha, Plettenberg Bay, Sedgefield, Knysna, George, Klein Brak Rivier, Somerset West / Paarl, Mount Edgecombe, New Germany, Grabouw, Pretoria.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2022)
  • Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Quarter Rack (1/4)
  • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
  • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (50 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name, i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (11 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

  • Teraco (Digital Realty)
  • Africa Data Centres
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Open Access Data Centres
  • NTT & Dimesnsion Data
  • MTN
  • Vodacom Business
  • Internet Solutions ZA
  • Digital Parks Africa
  • Business Connexion
  • CipherWave
  • Equinix
  • Paratus.

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

