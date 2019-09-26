South Africa E-Cigarette Market Report 2019: Rising Number of Product launches by e-Cigarette Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa E-Cigarette Market Research Report: By Product, Gender, Age-Group, Distribution Channel - Industry Size, Share, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Witnessing a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024), the South African e-cigarette market is predicted to attain $62.0 million by 2024, growing from 2018 when it generated $20.7 million revenue.

The major drivers of the market are the increasing sales of these cigarettes via online platforms and growing awareness about health in the country. Electronic cigarettes contain liquefied nicotine, which, on being heated, provides the same effect as conventional cigarettes. Labeled as environment-friendly, e-cigarettes are available in multiple flavors.

The introduction of new and intriguing flavors is the trend in the South African e-cigarette market. In the country, about 20.0% of the population uses e-cigarettes after the age of 15. Attractive flavors, such as bubblegum, menthol, cola, coffee, mint, and fruits, have been introduced in the market to attract customers. The demand for new flavors by users is motivating manufacturers to launch many more of these. For instance, a new Rebel Ice' flavor was launched in 2019 by Twisp (Proprietary) Limited, a South African e-cigarette brand.

Sales of e-cigarettes over online channels is helping the South African e-cigarette market grow rapidly by increasing the customer base of manufactures and vendors. E-cigarettes are associated with cost-effectiveness, safety, convenience, and less harm compared to conventional cigarettes. Via online channels and social media presence, companies are targeting consumers of different age groups by offering discounts. The major e-cigarette distributing firms operating in the South African market are eCiggies Online Store, Vape Africa, and VapeShop.



The South African e-cigarette market can take advantage of the shifting consumer preference toward alternatives from conventional cigarettes. This can be attributed to the rising number of people suffering from serious illnesses caused by tobacco consumption. In the country, e-cigarettes are being sold as consumer products, resulting in their easy availability at retail outlets, kiosks, and shopping malls.



Therefore, tobacco companies are investing in the development of next-generation vaping devices to lure the youth into buying these. They are considered a less harmful alternative to conventional cigarettes and are also cheaper.

