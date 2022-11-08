South Africa Education Industry Report 2022: Local and International Influences, Outlook, Industry Associations, State of the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Education in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on education in South Africa provides an overview of the state of education in South Africa and includes public and private education statistics and information on budgets, fees, enrolments, and trends.

It includes public and private sector institutions and examines their enrolment and performance, corporate actions and developments.

There are profiles of 53 companies including private sector players ADvTECH, Curro, Stadio and Educor, the major universities, and home education companies such as Clonard and Optimi Home.

Education in South Africa



This report focuses on South Africa's education sector, which despite receiving about 20% of the national budget for two or more decades, continues to produce a dysfunctional public schooling system. Experts say the country's education system is characterised by crumbling infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms, and poor educational outcomes.

The poor quality of public schools and increase in the number of tertiary students who struggle to enter university and public colleges is driving enrolments at private schools and tertiary colleges.

While the relaxation of pandemic measures in early 2022 has seen the return in full of school classroom teaching and in-person lectures and lessons at tertiary institutions, education providers say they are likely to continue to incorporate digital technologies in learning programmes.



Poor Quality



Schools face an immense learning backlog due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. Demand for private education continues to grow, driven by concern over the continuing poor quality of basic education. Many learners are educated in schools with inadequate and unsafe infrastructure and in a language that is not their mother tongue



Online Learning and Home Schooling



Education providers want to continue to make use of online or remote learning to improve performance and cut costs, and some institutions want to move to hybrid learning.

The number of online schools has increased since the onset of the pandemic and the Department of Basic Education has developed a framework for online schooling. Some home schooling companies reported slowing enrolments growth in 2022 as more learners returned to school classrooms.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Primary and Secondary Education

2.2. Tertiary Education

2.3. Industry Value Chain

2.4. Geographic Position

2.5. Size of the Industry

2.6. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Skills Mismatch

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Government Initiatives

6.7. Input Costs

6.8. Language Barriers

6.9. Early Childhood Development (ECD)

6.10. Access to Schools and Higher Education

6.11. Violence and Unrest



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

